Sachin Tendulkar enjoys his time at Kaziranga National Park; feeds elephants, enjoys jeep safari (WATCH)

Sachin Tendulkar fed sugarcane sticks to elephants during his visit to the Kaziranga National Park in Assam on Wednesday.

Team Asianet Newsable
ANI |Published: Apr 9, 2025, 2:44 PM IST

India's legendary batter Sachin Tendulkar fed sugarcane sticks to elephants during his visit to the Kaziranga National Park in Assam on Wednesday. The 'Master Blaster' continued to enjoy his time in the Kaziranga National Park and interacted with the wildlife present in the sanctuary. He fed elephants sugarcane sticks and then enjoyed a jeep safari.


Also read: 'IPL challenges you in very unique way': Virat Kohli reflects on IPL's format and dynamic structure

Notably, on Tuesday, Tendulkar embarked on a jeep safari at the Kaziranga National Park and met a little fan. During the safari ride, he met a young fan and shook hands with him.

Tendulkar, famously known as the 'God of Cricket,' still holds the records for the most runs in Test and One-Day Internationals (ODIs) and has scored 100 international centuries. Renowned for his exceptional skills and mastery of cricket, he entertained fans across the globe from 1989 to 2013.

The Mumbai-born cricketer made his Test debut on November 15, 1989, at just 16 years old, and played his first ODI on December 18 of the same year. Across 664 international appearances, he scored a total of 34,357 runs at an average of 48.52, remaining the highest run-scorer in international cricket. His 100 centuries and 164 half-centuries remain unmatched in the sport's history.

Tendulkar was the first cricketer to score a double century in ODIs and played a record 200 Test matches. In ODIs, he accumulated 18,426 runs at an average of 44.83, including 49 centuries and 96 half-centuries. In Tests, he amassed 15,921 runs at an average of 53.78, with 51 centuries and 68 fifties.

A key member of India's ICC Cricket World Cup-winning squad in 2011, Tendulkar fulfilled his lifelong dream of lifting the prestigious trophy after making his World Cup debut in 1992. From 2008 to 2013, he represented the Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League (IPL), helping them clinch the title in 2013. 

Also read: Priyansh Arya is a 'miracle after Sachin', says Sidhu after explosive IPL ton

