Farmers' protest march in Delhi today: Check out key routes to avoid

Farmers from 20 districts will march towards the Parliament complex on Monday, demanding benefits under new agricultural laws. This coincides with planned marches by other farmer organizations, leading to heightened security and traffic diversions in Delhi-NCR.

Farmers will march towards the Parliament complex on Monday to press five key demands, leading to increased security and route diversions in the Delhi-NCR regions. Sukhbir Khalifa, the chairman of the Bhartiya Kisan Parishad (BKP), declared on Sunday that the march to the Parliament complex will intensify calls for benefits and compensation under the new agricultural legislation.

The march will start at 12 pm close to the Mahamaya flyover and proceed on foot and on tractors in the direction of Delhi. The march will include farmers from 20 districts, including Agra, Bulandshahr, Aligarh, and Gautam Buddha Nagar.

This comes at a time when other farmer organizations, such as the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM, non-political) and the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha (KMM), have scheduled foot marches towards Delhi starting on December 6.

Barricading borders

The Gautam Buddh Nagar Traffic Police have responded to the march by issuing a comprehensive notice to warn of possible disturbances. All borders between Gautam Buddh Nagar and Delhi will have barricades up during the protest, and police from both cities will be closely monitoring the area. The implementation of traffic diversions may be contingent upon the degree of congestion.

To minimize travel disturbance, drivers are strongly encouraged to steer clear of the impacted roads and to think about taking the metro. All freight trucks would not be allowed to use the Yamuna Expressway, the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway, or the road from Sirsa to Parichowk towards Surajpur, according to the advisory.

Alternate routes

For commuters, other routes have been described:

1. From Chilla Border, vehicles heading to Greater Noida should use the Sector 14A flyover, then carry on through Sector 15's Golchakkar Chowk, Sandeep Paper Mill Chowk, and Jhunjhpura Chowk.

2. The Filmcity flyover, Sector 18, and the Elevated road are the recommended routes for individuals traveling from the DND Border to Delhi.

3. Automobiles traveling from the Kalindi Border to Delhi can use Sector 37 and the Mahamaya flyover.

4. Drivers can use the Charakha Golchakkar, Kalindi Kunj, and other approved roads when traveling from Greater Noida to Delhi.

5. During the diversions, emergency vehicles will also have unrestricted access to their destinations. For help during the disturbances, call the Traffic Helpline at 9971009001.

