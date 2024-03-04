Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Farmers announce 'Rail Roko' across country on March 10, to reach Delhi on March 6

    Asserting that the agitation extends beyond Punjab, Pandher accused the Centre of attempting to limit the perception of the protest. He alleged that the BJP engages in divisive politics, emphasizing that farmers and laborers are not on their agenda.

    In the midst of the ongoing farmers' agitation, leaders Sarwan Singh Pandher and Jagjit Singh Dallewal declared a four-hour nationwide 'rail roko' on March 10 to amplify their demands. Urging farmers to converge on the national capital by March 6, they emphasized the intensification of the protest at existing points until their demands are met.

    Addressing a gathering in Bathinda's Balloh village, Pandher conveyed that farmers unable to reach on tractor trolleys should head to Delhi by trains and other means of transport. The announcement also aimed to challenge the government's stance on allowing farmers without tractor trolleys into Delhi.

    "At Shambhu and Khanauri, the agitation will continue like before and will be further intensified. Our agitation will continue till the demands are met," Pandher said. The 'rail roko' protest, scheduled for March 10 from 12:00 pm to 4:00 pm, aims to exert pressure on the government to address farmers' demands.

    Pandher dismissed the notion that the agitation might wane with the Model Code of Conduct, affirming the sustained fight for rights. He stressed India's withdrawal from the WTO agreement.

    Despite the absence of a fresh invitation for talks from the Centre, Dallewal clarified that the 'Delhi Chalo' program persists, with plans to peacefully protest and increase numbers at border points. He expressed willingness for dialogue whenever the government extends an invitation.

