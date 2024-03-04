Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    'Modi ka Parivar': BJP leaders including Amit Shah, JP Nadda change social media bios after Lalu Prasad's jibe

    Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP president JP Nadda, and other party leaders have shown their support for Prime Minister Narendra Modi by adding 'Modi ka Parivar' to their social media profile names.

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Mar 4, 2024, 2:07 PM IST

    Top Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders, such as Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Transport and Highway Minister Nitin Gadkari, BJP president JP Nadda and other party leaders among others on Monday changed their names on the X platfrom to ‘Modi ka Parivar (Modi’s family)'.

    The action was taken immediately following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's remarks in Telangana, during which he declared, "My family consists of 140 crore countrymen. Modi's family today consists of crores of the nation's daughters, mothers, and sisters." He further said, "Those who have no one, they also belong to Modi and Modi belongs to them. My India-My family, with the expansion of these feelings, I am living for you, fighting for you and will continue to fight for you, to fulfill my dreams with determination".

    Prime Minister's 'Modi ka Parivar (Modi's family) statement was a verbal attack against the INDIA bloc alliance. The change in social media comes a day after RJD leader Lalu Prasad Yadav attacked PM Modi saying that "PM Modi is not a Hindu as he did not shave his head after his mother's death."

    At the party's 'Jan Vishwas Maha Rally' in Patna, Yadav stated that PM Modi only propagates hatred under the pretext of religion. "He is discussing dynastic politics these days. PM Modi, you're not a family man. Even so, you are not a Hindu. Every Hindu man, according to custom, shaves his head and beard once his mother passes away. How come you didn't shave? You merely make people hate each other more," he said.

    Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha had on Sunday criticised RJD president Lalu Prasad's remarks deeming them offensive and disrespectful to Sanatan Dharma. According to him, Prasad and other RJD leaders' actions demonstrate their irreverent political outlook and efforts to erode the centuries-old Sanatan Dharma tradition. Sinha defended Prime Minister Modi, highlighting his contributions to Sanatan Dharma and condemning Prasad's statements.
     

    Last Updated Mar 4, 2024, 2:15 PM IST
