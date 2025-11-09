Kulgam Police in J&K launched a massive crackdown on the terror ecosystem, detaining several suspects. The operation targeted Overground workers, UAPA/PSA accused, and relatives of terrorists, as part of its zero-tolerance policy.

Continuing its sustained efforts to uproot the terror ecosystem from the grassroots level, Kulgam Police on Sunday launched a massive crackdown across multiple locations in the district, said a release. The operation targeted Overground workers (OGWs), Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and Public Safety Act (PSA) accused persons, sympathisers, and relatives of killed and active terrorists, particularly in areas where encounters had earlier taken place. During the operation, several suspects were detained for questioning, and multiple houses were searched. The action forms part of Kulgam Police's Zero-Tolerance Policy towards terrorism and its support network.

Action Against Cross-Border Terror Facilitators

It is pertinent to mention that earlier, Kulgam Police had initiated strong action against J-K Nationals Operating from Pak/PoK (JKNOPs) and SIM card vendors facilitating terror communication channels. On November 8, in a major operation aimed at dismantling the ecosystem of terror and subversive activities in the district, Kulgam Police on Saturday launched a massive crackdown on J&K Nationals Operating from Pakistan/Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK). Acting on specific intelligence inputs, multiple Cordon and Search Operations (CASOs) were carried out in several parts of the district, targeting individuals involved in facilitating, funding, and promoting terror activities at the behest of their relatives currently based across the border.

During the operation, several relatives and associates of active JKNOP members were arrested under relevant provisions of law for their continued involvement in anti-national activities, including logistical support, propaganda distribution, and aiding recruitment. Digital devices and incriminating materials were also seized during the raids.

Police Reiterate Commitment to Peace

Kulgam Police has reiterated its commitment to uphold peace and security in the district, stating that operations against the terror support network will continue to ensure its complete dismantling. (ANI)