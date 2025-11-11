The family of Dr Muzammil Shakil from Pulwama has denied all terror links after his arrest in the Faridabad explosives case. His brother, Azad Shakil, said the family is heartbroken and in shock, insisting Muzammil is innocent and 'a true Indian'.

The family of Dr Muzammil Shakil, a doctor from Pulwama arrested in the Faridabad terror‐module case, denied any involvement in unlawful activity. Dr Muzammil's brother, Azad Shakil, said the family is stunned, they've had no legal case in 50 years, they are proud Indians, and the sister's wedding that Muzammil was to attend has been cancelled.

The Shakil family, from a village in Pulwama district of Jammu & Kashmir, say they are in shock following the arrest of Dr Muzammil. His brother Azad told news agency PTI:

“He last visited us in June during our father’s surgery. Everyone is alleging he’s a terrorist, but we’ve done nothing wrong. There hasn’t been a single case against our family in 50 years. We are Indians by heart, we’ve even faced stone pelting for India.”

According to Azad, his family has not been allowed to meet Dr Muzammil since his arrest. His sister's wedding which was scheduled on November 9-10, which Muzammil was due to attend, has now been cancelled. Muzammil's brother strongly rejected the allegations that he is part of any unlawful activity. Azad family emphasised their long record of law‐abiding behaviour and say this has come as a profound surprise.

Who is Dr Muzammil Shakil?

Authorities identify Dr Muzammil Shakil as an MBBS doctor from Pulwama district. He was employed as a lecturer at Al Falah University (in the Dhauj area of Faridabad, around 45 km from Delhi). Police say:

He had rented accommodation in Dhauj about three months ago.

The arrest came on 30 October, by the Jammu & Kashmir Police, following the arrest of another accused, Dr Adil Ahmad Rather, in a broader terror-module investigation.

At a press conference, Faridabad Police Commissioner Satender Kumar Gupta stated that Dr Shakil’s name appears with varying spellings.

Investigators say a large cache of explosives and weapons was found in the rented accommodation linked to him.

Details of the Faridabad explosives operation

According to police officials, approximately 360 kg of suspected ammonium nitrate and other explosive material was recovered from the accommodation at Dhauj. Among the items, an assault rifle with magazines and live rounds, a pistol, two empty cartridges, 12 suitcases and a bucket of flammable material, timers, batteries, walkie-talkie sets, heavy metal fragments, and wiring.

The investigation suggests this is part of a much larger module, with suspected cross-border connections and planning for large‐scale attacks in the northern India region.

Many agencies, including J&K Police, Haryana Police, are coordinating the probe.

What the family says vs what investigators claim

The family of Muzammil Shakil claimed that the allegations against the doctor were false, that their family has no history of wrongdoing, and they are deeply hurt by the public suspicion. They stressed that Dr Muzammil had visited them recently in June, during their father's surgery, showing family ties and normal life.

Investigators, amid the Faridabad terror bust and recovery, said that Dr Muzammil and Dr Rather are part of a 'white-collar terror ecosystem' where professionals such as doctors are recruited because they raise less suspicion. They are probing whether lab or university facilities were being used for explosives manufacture.

They assert the suspects had links to terror groups such as Jaish‑e‑Mohammed (JeM) and Ansar Ghazwat‑ul‑Hind (AGuH).

The joint operation between Haryana Police and J&K Police is ongoing. Commissioner Satender Kumar Gupta stated that more arrests are likely. Forensic analysis is being carried out on the seized material to determine its exact nature and origin.