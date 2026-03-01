The CBI has questioned Jai Ambani, son of industrialist Anil Ambani, regarding a transnational online investment and part-time job fraud case. The probe is linked to the Dubai-based fintech platform Pyypl and involves cheating Indians of crores.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has questioned Jai Ambani, son of industrialist Anil Ambani, in connection with an ongoing probe into a transnational online investment and part-time job fraud case linked to the Dubai-based fintech platform Pyypl, sources said.

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Details of the Fraud Case

The case pertains to a large-scale organised cyber fraud in which thousands of unsuspecting Indian citizens were allegedly cheated of crores of rupees through deceptive online investment schemes and part-time job offers operated by an organised transnational syndicate.

CBI Conducts Nationwide Searches

According to officials, the case was registered by the CBI based on inputs received from the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C) under the Ministry of Home Affairs. As part of the investigation, the agency had recently conducted coordinated searches at 15 locations across Delhi, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Punjab.

During the searches, officials recovered incriminating documents and digital evidence related to the alleged operations of the fraud network.

How the Syndicate Operated

Investigation revealed that the syndicate used social media platforms, mobile applications and encrypted messaging services to lure victims with promises of high returns from online investments and part-time job opportunities. Victims were initially induced to deposit small amounts and were shown fictitious profits to gain their trust before being persuaded to invest larger sums.

The defrauded funds were allegedly routed through multiple mule bank accounts and later siphoned off through offshore ATM withdrawals using internationally enabled debit cards and wallet top-ups on overseas fintech platforms, predominantly Pyypl, through Visa and MasterCard networks.

Alleged Kingpin Named in Probe

The CBI had earlier identified chartered accountant Ashok Kumar Sharma, based in Bijwasan near the Delhi-Gurugram border, as the alleged kingpin of the network involved in siphoning off hundreds of crores through mule accounts and overseas financial channels.