Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu laid the foundation stone for a Rs. 14.92 crore drinking water scheme in Una's Kutlehar constituency. He also announced the opening of a DSP office, a Sub-Judge Court, and two Primary Health Centres.

CM Lays Foundation for Key Projects in Kutlehar

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has laid the foundation stone of the Turkal Panga drinking water scheme in Kutlehar Assembly constituency of Una district, to be constructed at a cost of Rs. 14.92 crore. This project will benefit over 10,000 residents of Budhan, Chamyari, Dhungle, Lathiani and Tanoh Gram Panchayats of the area, a release said. He also laid the foundation stones of Samarthya Gyandeep Library and the Samarthya Vyayamshala.

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New Administrative and Health Facilities Announced

Addressing the gathering on this occasion, the Chief Minister announced the opening of a DSP office and Sub-Judge Court in Bangana. He also announced the opening of Primary Health Centres in Rainsari and Lathiani and stated that the Mahila Mandals present on the occasion would be granted Rs. 25,000 each.

State's Commitment to Clean Drinking Water

He said that the State government is committed to providing clean drinking water to the people of the State and during the next financial year, Rs. 2,000 crore will be spent on modern technology to purify water, thereby ensuring the health and well-being of the State's residents and protecting them from diseases.

CM Praises Local MLA's Dedication

The Chief Minister said that MLA Kutlehar Vivek Sharma often visits Secretariat to get work done for the people of his constituency. He said that this reflects his spirit of service and his unwavering dedication to working for his region.

Condolence Visit in Kangra

The Chief Minister also viisted Luthan village of Kangra district and expressed his condolences with Chairman, HP Buildings and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board Nardev Singh Kanwar, whose father Shakti Chand Kanwar has passed away recently. (ANI)