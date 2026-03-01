Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami said the state is expanding AYUSH services, with over 300 Ayushman Arogya Kendras now operational. Digital access is also growing, with 70+ specialists providing consultations via the e-Sanjeevani portal.

Expanding AYUSH Infrastructure

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Friday said the state government is expanding its AYUSH infrastructure and services, with over 300 Ayush-based 'Ayushman Arogya Kendras' currently operational across the state.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Addressing an event in Rishikesh, the Chief Minister highlighted that the government is working to strengthen traditional healthcare systems while improving access to services for citizens. "Today, more than 300 Ayush-based 'Ayushman Arogya Kendras' are operational across the entire state of Uttarakhand," Dhami said.

Digital Consultations via 'e-Sanjeevani'

He added that healthcare access is also being expanded through digital platforms, noting that over 70 specialists are providing AYUSH consultations to citizens through the 'e-Sanjeevani' portal. "In addition to this, Ayush consultations are being provided to citizens by over 70 specialists through the 'e-Sanjeevani' portal," he said.

Boosting Traditional Medicine via State Policy

The Chief Minister further stated that the state government is implementing the Uttarakhand AYUSH Policy to boost multiple sectors connected to traditional medicine. "Moreover, by implementing the Uttarakhand Ayush Policy, our government is taking concrete steps to boost pharmaceutical manufacturing, wellness, education, research, and the cultivation and conservation of medicinal plants," he said.

"Additionally, to promote Ayurvedic and Naturopathic medicine, Yoga, and spiritual tourism within the state, we are planning to establish a 'Spiritual Economic Zone' in each of our two administrative divisions," he added

CM Attends International Yoga Festival

Earlier in the day, Dhami participated in the 38th International Yoga Festival organised at Parmarth Niketan in the yoga capital Rishikesh. On this occasion, he welcomed and felicitated yoga practitioners, yoga gurus and distinguished guests who had arrived from across India and abroad to the sacred land of Uttarakhand. Addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister said that it was a matter of great privilege for him to get the opportunity to participate in such a grand international yoga festival.

Further Healthcare and Wellness Promotion

Additionally, the Chief Minister said that AYUSH Wellness Centres and naturopathy centres are also being continuously promoted. More than 300 Ayushman Arogya Centres are currently operating in the state, and AYUSH hospitals with capacities of 50 and 10 beds are being established in every district. Expert AYUSH consultations are also being provided through the e-Sanjeevani portal.

He further said that through the 'Uttarakhand AYUSH Policy', the state is promoting medicine manufacturing, wellness, education, research and the cultivation of medicinal plants.

In addition, a budget provision of ₹10 crore has been made for establishing one Spiritual Economic Zone each in the Garhwal and Kumaon divisions. (ANI)