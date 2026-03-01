The CBI questioned Jai Anmol Anil Ambani, a former director of Reliance Home Finance Ltd., for over six hours in a Rs 228 crore bank fraud case. He has been asked to appear again. The case was filed by the Union Bank of India.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday questioned Jai Anmol Anil Ambani in connection with a Rs 228 crore alleged bank fraud case involving Reliance Home Finance Ltd.. Jai Ambani, a former director of the company, appeared at the CBI headquarters in Delhi and was examined for about 6.5 hours. He has been directed to appear again for further questioning.

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Details of the Bank Fraud Case

The case was registered by the CBI on December 6, 2025, following a complaint from Union Bank of India, alleging financial irregularities that caused a wrongful loss of Rs 228.06 crore. Apart from Jai Ambani, the case names Ravindra Sudhalkar, unknown persons, and public servants. The allegations include criminal conspiracy, cheating, and misconduct.

The company's loan account was declared NPA in September 2019 and later classified as fraud in October 2024. The company had availed loans totalling Rs. 5,572.35 crore from 18 banks, financial institutions, NBFCs, and corporate bodies.

CBI Conducts Searches

On 9th December 2025, the CBI conducted searches at two official premises of Reliance Home Finance Ltd., and the residences of Jai Ambani and Ravindra Sudhalkar in Mumbai, seizing several incriminating documents. The investigation into the alleged diversion and misuse of bank funds is ongoing. (ANI)