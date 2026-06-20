A 25-year-old dancer was shot dead during a wedding performance in Bihar's Gopalganj district. The tragedy occurred after a heated argument erupted when the dancer could not immediately perform a song requested by some attendees. An audience member allegedly shot her during the altercation.

A wedding celebration in Bihar's Gopalganj district turned tragic after a 25-year-old dancer was allegedly shot dead during a stage performance on Thursday night, police said on Friday.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The victim, identified as Sonu Gaund, was a resident of Mahua Patan village in Uttar Pradesh's Deoria district. He was the son of Umesh Gaund and had travelled to Jamuna Patya village under the Katya police station limits in Gopalganj along with four other troupe members to perform at a wedding function.

According to police, a group of men in the audience repeatedly demanded that Sonu perform to a particular song. When the request could not be fulfilled immediately, a heated argument broke out between the dancers and some attendees.

The situation soon escalated, and one of the accused allegedly pulled out a firearm and shot Sonu during the altercation.

The injured dancer was rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him dead. The incident triggered panic at the wedding venue, while the accused reportedly fled the scene after the shooting.

Police have detained one suspect in connection with the case and launched a search operation to apprehend the remaining accused. A case has been registered at Katya police station under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Authorities said further investigation is underway to determine the exact sequence of events and identify all those involved in the crime.