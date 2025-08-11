Fake emails posing as the Income Tax Department are circulating, prompting recipients to download e-PAN cards. These phishing scams aim to steal personal and financial data via malicious links.

If an email just popped into your inbox asking you to "download your e-PAN card," here’s one piece of advice, hit delete. The Press Information Bureau’s Fact Check unit has warned that such emails are fake and designed to trick you into clicking malicious links. A screenshot shared by PIB shows the scam message titled "Download e-PAN Card Online: A step-by-step guide", sent from an unauthorised address.

How the Scam Works

These phishing emails pretend to be from the Income Tax Department, but they’re not. The aim is simple, steal your personal and financial details. You might be asked for bank account numbers, PINs, passwords, or even credit card information.

The real Income Tax Department says it never asks for sensitive details over email, SMS, or phone calls.

Stay Safe: Here’s What to Do

Don’t reply to such emails.

Don’t click the links or open attachments.

Keep your anti-virus software up to date.

If you suspect something’s off, forward the email to webmanager@incometax.gov.in and incident@cert-in.org.in with the message headers. Then delete it.

What Exactly is Phishing?

Phishing is when cybercriminals pose as trusted institutions — think banks, e-commerce sites, or government agencies — to steal your information. They’ll send you a convincing-looking email or message, often with a link to a fake website that looks real enough to fool you.

One wrong click, and your data could be in the wrong hands.