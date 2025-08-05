The Indian Army condemned media’s portrayal of the Nagpur incident, calling it “sensationalist”, and warned against attempts to tarnish reputation of the armed forces.

Certain media reports and social media posts have reported an incident with the headlines “Drunk Army Officer Rams Car Into 30 People In Nagpur, Thrashed By Locals” on August 4, 2025. The incident has been investigated and the news involves False Reporting of Incident.

The incident which occurred on 03 Aug 2025 at 6:30 PM, has been reported of an Indian Army personnel, allegedly under the influence of alcohol, involved in a reckless road rage incident in Nagardhan, District Nagpur. The reports claim the soldier rammed his vehicle into a crowd, injuring 25–30 civilians, before being assaulted by locals and subsequently arrested by police.

Indian Army Refutes Media Reports On Drunk Army Man Injuring Civilians In Nagpur

After investigation of the case and with due consultation from local police authorities, the correct version of events is as given below: -

Havildar Harsh Pal Mahadev Waghmare, a resident of Ramtek, Nagpur, deployed in the North East, was on leave. On the evening of 03 Aug 2025 around 6:30 PM, the Non-Commissioned Officer had a minor altercation with certain locals over parking while returning from a relative’s place. During this altercation, the Army personnel was chased by four individuals and in his attempt to move away from the miscreants, his car struck a tree. At this moment, the Non-Commissioned Officer was pulled out from the car, savagely attacked by these four individuals, his car was damaged and thrown in a drain.

Throughout the incident, no civilian was injured.

Havildar Harsh Pal Mahadev Waghmare has since filed an FIR against the four individuals at P.S. Ramtek, Nagpur on 04 Aug 25. Details have been verified and confirmed from Ramtek Police Stn, Nagpur. These details have been corroborated by SP Rural Nagpur.

The Local Military Authority has linked up with local police auth for speedy resolution of the matter. All assistance is being provided to Havildar Harsh Pal Mahadev Waghmare.

This case is a stark reminder of the danger posed by sensationalism in reporting of incidents. This incident may also be a deliberate attempt to tarnish the reputation of the Indian Army and create divisions where none exists.