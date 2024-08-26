Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Fact Check: Is Indian government disbursing Rs 46,715 to poor class?

    The Press Information Bureau's (PIB) Fact Check division has debunked the viral message claiming that the Ministry of Finance is providing financial assistance of Rs 46,715 to poor people. 

    Fact Check: Is Indian government disbursing Rs 46715 to poor class? anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Aug 26, 2024, 2:54 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 26, 2024, 2:54 PM IST

    New Delhi: A viral message on social media claims that the Ministry of Finance is providing financial assistance of Rs 46,715. The message, which has been circulating on WhatsApp, asks users to register via a link to receive the aid. Let's fact-check a social media campaign that promises financial assistance, as many people have been deceived by similar messages that ask for personal information or registration fees.

    CLAIM:

    A message circulating on social media claims that the Ministry of Finance is providing financial assistance of Rs 46,715 to poor-class people. This message is mainly seen on WhatsApp. The message, which claims to provide Rs 46,715 to everyone to alleviate financial difficulties, includes a link and asks to register to receive the assistance. Should you click on the link to register and receive the amount?

    FACT:

    The reality is that the Ministry of Finance is not providing financial assistance of Rs 46,715 as claimed in the message. The Press Information Bureau's (PIB) Fact Check division clarified that the central government is not providing Rs 46,715 as assistance to all citizens. See PIB Fact Check's tweet below.
     

    Kolkata horror: Video of girl's obscene dance with 'we want justice' banner in background sparks row (WATCH)

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Hema Committee report fallout: Junior artist accuses Baburaj of sexual assault after promising role in movie dmn

    Hema Committee report fallout: Junior artist accuses Baburaj of sexual assault after promising role in movie

    Kolkata horror: Video of girl's obscene dance with 'we want justice' banner in background sparks row (WATCH) shk

    Kolkata horror: Video of girl's obscene dance with 'we want justice' banner in background sparks row (WATCH)

    Kerala: Luxury cars crash at Kochi's Willingdon Island; 5 injured, cars worth crores damaged anr

    Kerala: Luxury cars crash at Kochi's Willingdon Island; 5 injured, cars worth crores damaged

    Did Saudi bar actor's entry for villain role in "Aadujeevitham"? Actor Talib Al Balushi clears air on rumours dmn

    Did Saudi bar Talib Al Balushi's entry for villain role in "Aadujeevitham"? Actor clears air on rumours

    Bengaluru Government considers raising Cauvery water rates ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi 2024 vkp

    Bengaluru: Government considers raising Cauvery water rates ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi 2024

    Recent Stories

    Hema Committee report fallout: Junior artist accuses Baburaj of sexual assault after promising role in movie dmn

    Hema Committee report fallout: Junior artist accuses Baburaj of sexual assault after promising role in movie

    Sri Lanka to Mauritius 7 dreamy islands you can visit visa-free with an Indian passport gcw

    7 dreamy islands you can visit visa-free with an Indian passport

    Credit Card Do's and Don'ts: 7 tips to use them wisely RBA

    Credit Card Do's and Don'ts: 7 tips to use them wisely

    Kolkata horror: Video of girl's obscene dance with 'we want justice' banner in background sparks row (WATCH) shk

    Kolkata horror: Video of girl's obscene dance with 'we want justice' banner in background sparks row (WATCH)

    Salman Khan wants to remake THIS Salim Khan-Javed Akhtar's film, reveals which character he would play gcw

    Salman Khan wants to remake THIS Salim Khan-Javed Akhtar's film, reveals which character he would play

    Recent Videos

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Exclusive: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out watch anr

    EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH) AJR

    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet EXCLUSIVE Indian Astra BVR missiles now in Su-30MKI; integration with Tejas underway (WATCH) AJR

    EXCLUSIVE: Indian Astra BVR missiles now in Su-30MKI; integration with Tejas underway (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    ASIANET EXCLUSIVE Helina ATGM to be fully integrated in ALH by December, Prachand by June 2025 (WATCH) AJR

    EXCLUSIVE: Helina ATGM to be fully integrated in ALH by December, Prachand by June 2025 (WATCH)

    Video Icon