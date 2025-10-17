A fake video claims Western Command Chief Lt. Gen. Manoj Kumar Katiyar said payments had been made to Afghan Taliban and that they are now fighting 'for us' against Pakistan. PIB Fact Check has said the claim is fake and shared an authentic video.

Pakistani propaganda accounts on social media have been sharing a video purporting to show Lt. Gen. Manoj Kumar Katiyar, the Western Command Chief, announcing that payments had been made to the Afghan Taliban to motivate them to act against Pakistan. The video also claims that the Taliban accepted the money and are now fighting on behalf of India against Pakistan.

The Press Information Bureau's (PIB) Fact Check unit has debunked this, stating in a post on X that Lt. Gen. Katiyar has not made any such statement.

How the video was debunked

The viral content is a deepfake, a video artificially altered using AI or editing tools, designed to mislead viewers into believing a false statement was made. PIB Fact Check has shared a link to the genuine, unedited video to contrast with the manipulated version and help users spot the discrepancy.

Deepfake technology can superimpose voice, facial expressions or gestures, making it hard to immediately distinguish fakes from real recordings. In this case, malicious actors have used the tool to create a false narrative with strong geopolitical implications.

This false video is not just a post, it is part of a broader information warfare strategy. Spreading such manipulated content:

Creates panic and confusion among the public

Destabilises trust in official military and state figures

Inflames tensions between nations

Encourages viral sharing before verification

Given the seriousness of the claims, about payments to militant groups and shifting loyalties, the stakes are high. Misinformation of this sort can have real diplomatic and security consequences.

What citizens should do

To prevent the spread and impact of such disinformation, authorities recommend:

Verify from trusted sources: Always check whether statements attributed to public officials appear on official channels.

Watch the original video: PIB has provided the genuine, unedited recording for comparison.

Do not share content hastily: Especially when the claims are dramatic or sensitive.

Report suspicious content: The PIB post encourages people to report the fake video via +91 8799711259 or via email factcheck@pib.gov.in

Raise awareness: Help others, especially those less digitally aware, to spot and resist deepfake content.

Deepfakes are becoming more widespread globally, used to distort political narratives, impersonate public figures and erode trust. In India, government fact-check units, media outlets and tech platforms are increasingly involved in detecting and countering such manipulated media.