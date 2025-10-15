15 civilians were killed and over 80 women and children wounded in overnight fighting at Spin Boldak crossing between Afghanistan and Pakistan. Taliban government accused Pakistani forces of aggressive strikes; Islamabad has yet to respond.

Fresh clashes erupted overnight in the Spin Boldak district, on the border between Afghanistan and Pakistan. Afghan officials reported that 15 civilians were killed, while over 80 women and children were injured, many suffering from shrapnel wounds and blast injuries. Local hospitals have been overwhelmed by the influx of casualties.

Ali Mohammad Haqmal, spokesman for Spin Boldak’s information department, confirmed the death toll and said the fighting had caught local residents by surprise. Abdul Jan Barak, an official at the district hospital, echoed the figures and said medical staff were working under pressure.

Earlier, Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid stated that 12 civilians had died and some 100 others were injured. His statement also alleged Pakistani forces had attacked with both light and heavy weapons, targeting civilian areas, though no mention was made of casualties among security personnel.

The violence reportedly subsided by morning, and calm has partially returned. However, many residents have fled the area, and almost all businesses remain shut, according to reports from an AFP correspondent on the ground.

Accusations and counterclaims

The Taliban government has accused Pakistani forces of launching unprovoked attacks on the Spin Boldak district, saying they used heavy weaponry and fired into residential zones. Mujahid claimed that in retaliation, Afghan forces struck Pakistani military positions, seized posts, and captured weapons and tanks. He said Pakistani posts were destroyed and many of their soldiers killed, although the exact numbers remain unverified.

On the other side, security sources in Pakistan said that Pakistani forces targeted Afghan positions from Kurram district, which lies further north. They claimed to be responding to firing from Afghanistan.

Pakistan has not issued an immediate public reaction to the specific Spin Boldak incident, but the border region has seen a series of escalations in recent days. Earlier clashes in Kurram district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa also resulted in heavy exchanges of fire, according to Pakistani media reports, with reports of Taliban posts damaged and tanks struck.

The escalating Pakistan-Afghanistan regional tensions

These clashes come amid rising tensions between Afghanistan and Pakistan, especially over accusations of militant groups using Afghan soil to target Pakistan. Islamabad frequently accuses Afghanistan of providing safe havens to the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), a group that has carried out numerous attacks inside Pakistan. Kabul, in turn, denies these claims, calling them baseless or politically motivated.

Recent weeks have seen other flare-ups in the border region. Pakistani airstrikes reportedly struck Kabul and other points inside Afghanistan, and Afghan forces responded with cross-border operations. In one dramatic claim, Afghanistan said it had eliminated as many as 58 Pakistani soldiers in retaliatory strikes, claims Islamabad denied and countered with its own figures.

The closure of border crossings between the two countries has also been reported, disrupting civilian and trade movement. The volatile situation along the Durand Line (the de facto Afghanistan-Pakistan border) has heightened fears of further escalation and caught regional actors’ attention.

Human cost and displacement

The immediate toll has been heavy on civilians in Spin Boldak. The wounded include many women and children, and local health facilities are straining to cope with the influx. Many residents have fled their homes seeking safety.

Commercial life has ground to a halt. Shops and markets remain shut, supply chains are disrupted, and fears of renewed violence linger in the air.

The casualties, trauma, and forced movement of people highlight the deeper human cost beyond military or strategic claims. For ordinary residents, the border conflict brings fear, loss and uncertainty.

The challenges of verification and truth

One of the enduring complexities in these border clashes is the lack of independent verification. Each side makes conflicting claims about casualties, damage and control of territory. The Taliban government asserts Pakistan initiated fresh attacks and claims successes in counterstrikes.

Pakistani sources insist they were responding to provocations from Afghan side. Neutral observers or third-party monitors have limited access or capacity to verify, especially in a militarised and remote zone.

Given the strategic sensitivities, propaganda and narrative control play significant roles. Independent media, where present, often face restrictions or risks.

