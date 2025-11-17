A deepfake video falsely showing Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi announcing the removal of non-Hindu soldiers is circulating online. PIB confirmed the clip is AI-generated and clarified that neither the Army nor the government issued any order.

New Delhi: A digitally altered deepfake video featuring the Chief of the Army Staff, General Upendra Dwivedi, is being widely circulated by Pakistani propaganda accounts on social media. The manipulated clip has raised serious concern over the spread of deliberate misinformation targeting the Indian Army. The video falsely claims that 50% of “non-caste Hindu soldiers” will be removed from the Army by 2028 under orders from the central government. Authorities have categorically denied the claim, warning that such misinformation is aimed at misleading citizens and eroding public trust in the armed forces.

Deepfake Video Claims Debunked

According to the Press Information Bureau (PIB), the video circulating online is completely fake and created using AI-based deepfake techniques.

“Pakistani propaganda accounts are circulating a digitally altered deepfake video of Chief of the Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi, falsely claiming that he announced the removal of 50% of non-Hindu soldiers from the Indian Army by 2028. Neither General Dwivedi has made any such statement, nor has the Government of India issued any such order,” the PIB clarified.

The PIB clarified that General Upendra Dwivedi has not made any such statement and that no directive or policy of this nature has been issued by the Government of India.

Officials further condemned the disinformation attempt, stating that it is a deliberate effort to spread confusion and provoke distrust against the Indian Army.

Original Video Released

To counter the misinformation, the PIB shared the original, unedited video, which clearly shows that the Army Chief did not make the alleged remarks. The authentic footage, available on the official PTI News handle, highlights how the manipulated clip was digitally altered to create a false narrative.

Warning to Citizens

Authorities have urged the public to remain cautious and to avoid forwarding or amplifying unverified content, especially videos that may have been tampered with using AI-based tools.

“Such deepfake videos are being circulated to mislead people and create distrust against the Indian Armed Forces. Citizens should rely only on official sources for verified information,” the PIB stated.

Growing Concern Over AI-Generated Misinformation

With deepfake technology becoming increasingly accessible, agencies warn that adversarial groups are exploiting it to spread disinformation and destabilise public sentiment. The government continues to advise citizens to report suspicious content and to verify claims through trusted and official platforms.