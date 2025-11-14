An AI-edited video falsely depicts Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman promoting an investment scheme with unrealistic returns. The fake clip, which has gone viral, was debunked by PIB Fact Check, confirming it is digitally altered and misleading.

A viral Facebook video has sparked confusion after it appeared to show Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman endorsing an investment platform that promises unbelievable returns, invest Rs 21,000 today and earn Rs 55,000 by tomorrow. The clip looks convincing at first glance, but there's just one catch: it's completely fake.

PIB Debunks the Claim

PIB Fact Check stepped in to clear the air, confirming that the video has been digitally altered. In reality, neither the Finance Minister nor the Government of India has promoted or backed any such scheme.

PIB has called the ad “misleading" and urged people to be cautious.

No Scheme Offers Such Unrealistic Profits

Officials highlighted that no government-backed investment plan offers such massive one-day profits. Scammers often use AI-edited videos and fake endorsements by leaders to trap people into losing money.

The viral clip is just the latest example of fraudsters trying to cash in on the trust people place in public figures.

Stay Alert, Don't Get Trapped

Authorities are urging users to double-check such claims before clicking, sharing, or investing. Get-rich-quick schemes almost always end the same way — with people losing their hard-earned money.