A fake video falsely shows PM Modi endorsing an investment scheme promising to turn Rs 21,000 into Rs 2 lakh. PIB Fact Check has confirmed the video is a digitally altered scam, clarifying the government has not launched any such program.

A video doing the rounds on Facebook has triggered curiosity and concern after it appeared to show Prime Minister Narendra Modi promoting an investment platform that supposedly turns Rs 21,000 into Rs 2 lakh. The clip, widely shared through a sponsored ad, promises "easy daily income" and urges people to sign up quickly.

But there’s one big problem: the entire video is fake.

Digitally Altered Video, Says PIB

PIB Fact Check stepped in on Thursday to set the record straight. The team confirmed that the video was digitally morphed and that PM Modi has never endorsed such an investment platform.

“The Government of India has made no such announcement,” PIB clarified, urging people not to fall for the misleading advertisement.

No Government Scheme Promising Such Returns

Officials stressed that the Centre has not launched any scheme that offers unusually high returns for small investments — a classic sign of a scam. Using AI-altered videos and fake endorsements of public figures has become a common trick among online fraudsters hoping to win people’s trust.

Online Investment Scams on the Rise

Authorities warn that such schemes often lure victims by promising quick profits, only to disappear with their money. The fake video is just the latest example of scammers trying to exploit the Prime Minister’s image to add credibility to fraudulent offers.

PIB has urged citizens to verify such claims through official government sources before clicking links, sharing posts, or investing any money.