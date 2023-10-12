Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar's security cover upgraded to 'Z' category: Report

    The CRPF, known for its VIP security details, already safeguards 176 individuals, including prominent figures like Union Home Minister Amit Shah, as well as Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 12, 2023, 6:45 PM IST

    The security cover for External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has been increased from 'Y' to 'Z' category, marking a significant upgrade in his safety provisions, reports said. This move is reportedly a result of directives from the Union home ministry, instructing the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) to assume responsibility for his security, previously handled by the Delhi Police.

    Under the 'Z' category security, Dr S Jaishankar will have a dedicated team of about 14-15 armed commandos who will ensure his protection 24/7, working in shifts across the nation. The CRPF, known for its VIP security details, already safeguards 176 individuals, including prominent figures like Union Home Minister Amit Shah, as well as Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

    For context, the security categories in India range from the elite Special Protection Group, exclusively for the Prime Minister, to various other categories such as Z+, Z, Y+, Y, and X, each with varying levels of security personnel and resources dedicated to the protection of individuals.

    Security categories in India:

    1. Special Protection Group (SPG): This is an elite force with classified details, exclusively provided to the Prime Minister of India.

    2. Z+ Category: This top-tier security detail comprises 55 personnel, including over 10 National Security Guard (NSG) commandos and police personnel.

    3. Z Category: The Z category involves 22 security personnel, typically consisting of 4-6 NSG commandos and police personnel.

    4. Y+ Category: This category entails 11 security personnel, including 2-4 commandos and police personnel.

    5. Y Category: Individuals under this category are provided security detail consisting of 8 personnel, usually with 1 or 2 commandos and police personnel.

    6. X Category: Security in this category involves 2 personnel, typically armed police personnel but without commandos.

    Last Updated Oct 12, 2023, 6:45 PM IST
