Explosion in Bihar's Bhagalpur; 10 dead, many injured

A massive explosion in Bihar's Bhagalpur has claimed over 10 lives. The blast happened at a house where allegedly firecrackers were being manufactured.

Many people were also injured in the explosion. They are currently being treated at a hospital.

Three buildings were reduced to rubble due to the blast.

A rescue operation is underway and a probe has been launched to ascertain the exact cause of the blast.

Prime Minister Narenra Modi condoled the deaths. In his message on Twitter, he said that he was anguished at the loss of lives and informed that the administration is engaged in relief and rescue operations, and all possible assistance is being provided to the victims.