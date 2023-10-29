Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Andhra Pradesh train accident: East Coast Railway takes swift action, issues helpline numbers; check details

    Andhra Pradesh train accident: According to a senior railways official, the tragic incident was the result of a rear-end collision between two passenger trains, namely the Visakhapatnam-Palasa and the Visakhapatnam-Rayagada.

    First Published Oct 29, 2023, 10:43 PM IST

    In the aftermath of the tragic train accident in Andhra Pradesh, where a passenger train en route from Visakhapatnam to Rayagada in Odisha derailed in Vizianagaram district, the East Coast Railway has issued essential helpline numbers for the convenience of those affected by the incident. The derailment, which occurred on Sunday evening, resulted in a significant loss of life and left numerous passengers injured, with the death toll expected to rise.

    The helpline numbers provided by the East Coast Railway are as follows:

    Bhubaneswar: 0674-2301625, 2301525, 2303069
    Waltair: 0891-2885914
    Visakhapatnam Railway Station: 0891 2746330, 0891 2744619
    Airtel: 81060 53051, 8106053052
    BSNL: 8500041670, 8500041671

    According to a senior railways official, the tragic incident was the result of a rear-end collision between two passenger trains, namely the Visakhapatnam-Palasa and the Visakhapatnam-Rayagada. The collision involved three coaches and led to injuries sustained by ten passengers. The accident has prompted swift action from authorities and relief efforts are underway.

    Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has personally engaged with Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw to assess the situation following this unfortunate train derailment, which occurred between the Alamanda and Kantakapalle sections.

    The state and central government is actively providing support and assistance to those affected by the incident, with the Prime Minister expressing condolences to the bereaved families and sending prayers for the swift recovery of the injured.

