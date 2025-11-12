The Indian Navy chief, Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi on Wednesday left for US to further strengthen the maritime partnership between the two countries, towards realising the vision of a free, open, inclusive, and rules-based Indo-Pacific,

New Delhi: In an effort to underscore the Indian Navy’s commitment to deepening cooperation with its US counterpart towards realising the vision of a free, open, inclusive, and rules-based Indo-Pacific, the Indian Navy chief, Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi on Wednesday left for the United States to further strengthen the maritime partnership between the two countries.

Admiral Tripathi, who will be in the United States for six days, will hold discussions with senior officials of the US Department of War and other officials from the US Navy.

His visit comes at a time when the two countries are having strain ties in bilateral relations over tariff and trade issues. However, India and the United States continue to maintain strong military cooperation through regular exercises.

His visit, as per the Indian Navy, aimed to further strengthen the robust and enduring maritime partnership between the Indian Navy and the United States Navy, a key pillar of the India–US Defence Partnership.

During his stay, Admiral Tripathi will also meet Adm Samuel J. Paparo, Commander, United States Indo-Pacific Command (USINDOPACOM), and Adm Stephen T Koehler, Commander, United States Pacific Fleet (USPACFLT), besides other senior naval leadership and dignitaries.

He is also expected to witness exercise Malabar at Guam, wherein the navies of India, Japan, Australia, and the US are participating. The exercise began on November 10, will culminate on November 18.

“These interactions will provide an opportunity to review ongoing maritime cooperation, enhance operational-level linkages, and strengthen mechanisms for information sharing and maritime domain awareness between the two navies,” Indian Navy spokesperson Captain Vivek Madhwal said.

The visit will also include engagements with key naval institutions and operational commands of the US Navy.

“Discussions are expected to focus on shared maritime priorities in the Indo-Pacific, collaboration within multilateral frameworks such as MILAN and the Combined Maritime Forces (CMF) initiatives.

“India and the United States share a long-standing maritime partnership rooted in mutual trust, and shared values.”

On September 29, the Indian Navy’s INS Imphal, an indigenous guided-missile destroyer, mission deployed in the Arabian Sea, participated in a Passage Exercise (PASSEX) with the US Navy’s Arleigh-Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Gridley (DDG 101).

At Fort Wainwright in Alaska, the Indian Army and the US Army conducted their 21st edition of the joint military exercise Yudh Abhyas 2025 months back.

In October, the two countries renewed a landmark pact to guide strategic collaboration and cooperation across the defence spectrum.

It should also be noted that India and the United States are close to finalizing a $4 billion deal for six additional P-8I maritime patrol aircraft.

These aircraft will enhance India's anti-submarine and surveillance capabilities in the Indian Ocean.

Two months back, a US defence delegation was in Delhi to finalize negotiations, following earlier US clearance of the sale in May 2021.