Sources in the defence and security establishment told Asianet Newsable English that the assessment process is designed in such a way, wherein the objective, transparency, fairness and unbiasedness are paramount ingredients of this process.

The Indian Army is currently carrying out a third assessment process of the first batch of Agniveers, who were inducted into the force in January 2023, to ensure those selected for permanent service must not only be physically fit but also have the necessary skills and aptitude for a military career.

In their four-year of service, the assessment process is designed to be conducted four times, with the first one at the regimental centre within 31 weeks of their induction, the second one at 18 months in their respective units, the third phase has to be completed in 30 months while the last phase to be conducted in 42 months, just six months before exiting the unit as Agniveer.

The sources also stated that of these four phases – the first one will be carried out at the regimental centre where the new recruits are trained, two assessments at their respective Units and final one by the higher formation under which the Unit functions. Importantly, the unit where the Agniveer is serving is not directly involved in their evaluation, to ensure impartiality.

How Agniveers are being evaluated for permanent service?

At every stage, sources informed that there will be enough opportunities for them to pass the assessments tests. The tests at the regimental centre include drill, physical test and firing. The recruits will be provided three chances in each test and only the best among three will be counted and subsequently uploaded in the assessment software data.

In the subsequent phases of tests, they will be given two chances and the best among the two to be registered in the assessment data. “The Agniveers can also access this data through their login id.”

Keeping the peculiarities of the Units serving across the country in far-off, high altitude (above 12,000ft) areas, including Siachen and Ladakh, the assessment process has the provision of attaching them to the nearest Corps battle Schools, rear units among other centres.

For the sake of sanctity, fairness and transparency, the Indian Army’s Adjutant General Branch in New Delhi has appointed the Competent Authority to make any waiver. The Adjutant General Branch looks after the manpower, human resources and administrative support to the force.

It must be noted that the first batch of Agniveers will be exiting their units in January 2027, after completion of their 4-year service. As per the Agnipath scheme, which was announced by the defence minister, Rajnath Singh, on June 14, 2022 there is a provision to retain 25 percent of them.

Advantages of gallantry medals and awards:--

Sources said that the gallantry medals and awards will also have a role to play in their career progression.

“Those Agniveers will surely be retained as permanent soldiers who have got Sena medal and above medals like Ashoka Chakra, Kirti Chakra, and Shaurya Chakra,” These awards are given for acts of bravery, courage, or self-sacrifice

“Those who have got the ‘Mention in Dispatches’ will get 25 extra marks. Similarly, the extra marks will be also given to the Agniveers getting the Commendation cards from the Chief, Army Commanders and the Corps Commanders.”

Sportsmen recruited under the Agnipath Scheme will also have the opportunity for permanent recruitment.

“Their participation in any international event will confirm their absolute recruitment.”

“For those participating in national events will be given 10 extra marks and for those participating in the services level events will be granted an additional six marks in their assessment tests.”

“The total assessment will be of 1000 marks, which will have to be completed and entered in the data sheet three months prior to the Agniveers completing their 4-year service and leaving for home.” In this case, the assessment data has to be completed by October 2026.

Process after completion of 4-year as Agniveer:--

After completion of 4-year service and before leaving for home, all Agniveers have to undergo the release medical board to make an assessment of their medical condition.

As per the sources, the selected Agniveers will be informed within seven days of exiting their units and they would have to report back to their respective regimental centres within 30 days. They will also be given some grace period of a week or so. If they do not turn up within the said date then the case will be considered as “unwilling” to join the service and the next person in merit will be upgraded.

These 25 per cent will serve in the force permanently, for 15 years or more.

Prior to the introduction of the new scheme, the soldiers were recruited for a minimum of 15 years and they got pension while leaving. Agniveers do not come under the purview of pension.

The permanent retention for the Agniveers will be done as per the Arm and services specific trade and fields. “There will be a separate merit list for each trade.”