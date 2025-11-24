Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal announced a ₹10,000 crore investment for a new brownfield complex at the Namrup Fertiliser Plant in Assam. The expansion will boost capacity, create jobs, and help develop the Northeast into a major productive hub.

Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal visited the Namrup Fertiliser Plant (BVFCL) in Dibrugarh district to review key aspects of the existing facility as well as ongoing and upcoming expansion works, according to the ministry.

New Lease of Life with ₹10,000 Crore Investment

Sonowal said, "Under the dynamic leadership of PM Narendra Modi ji, our Namrup Fertiliser Plant, the pride of Assam, is getting a new lease of life with the new brownfield Ammonia-Urea complex with an investment of over ₹10,000 crores. This ambitious initiative will enhance agricultural productivity, create large-scale employment opportunities and strengthen industrial infrastructure. It will significantly contribute to developing the Northeast as one of Southeast Asia's major productive hubs."

Fourth Plant to Boost Production Capacity

The Union Minister Sonowal added, "Brahmaputra Valley Fertiliser Corporation Limited (BVFCL), the oldest fertiliser unit in Northeast India, has been serving farmers of the region since its inception. To further increase its capacity, a fourth plant is set to be established at the Namrup site. Supported by the Government of India, the new plant is expected to be completed in the next five years, with a production capacity of 12.5 lakh metric tonnes per annum."

Transforming into a Major Production and Export Hub

He further added that the expansion will transform the facility into a major production hub, fulfilling the fertiliser needs of farmers across the Northeast, while also enabling exports to neighbouring countries such as Bhutan and Myanmar. Additional markets in West Bengal and Bihar will also be served through this enhanced capacity.

Sonowal expressed gratitude to the Prime Minister and the Union Minister of Chemicals and Fertilisers, stating that the project fulfils a long-standing aspiration of the people of the Northeast and will contribute significantly to national development. (ANI)