BrahMos Aerospace reserves jobs for Agniveers: Technical, security and administrative roles up for grabs

New Delhi: BrahMos Aerospace, the India-Russia joint venture known for developing BrahMos supersonic cruise missiles, has unveiled a new policy to reserve jobs for veterans of India’s Agnipath scheme, known as Agniveers. This initiative is a significant move toward integrating former military personnel into the defence sector, showcasing their importance to India's defence companies and Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs).

According to an official document released by BrahMos Aerospace on Friday, the company is committed to recruiting Agniveers for technical, administrative, and security positions. The policy reserves 15% of technical vacancies and 50% of security and administrative roles in outsourced work centers for Agniveers. Additionally, BrahMos will encourage its industry partners to hire at least 15% of Agniveers for tasks linked to BrahMos operations.

BrahMos Aerospace CEO & MD AD Rane told Asianet Newsable's Anish Singh, "I am sure the Agniveers must be receiving rigorous and time bound training in the armed forces. They will also be receiving technical proficiency and specialised training which give them an edge over the civilian counterparts. BrahMos is committed to value their talents and that’s why we have announced 15% for technical vacancies and 50% for security and general administrative roles."

"We are also going to foster in our Request For Prosposal (RFP) for our vendors to incorporate this ‘desirable’ step. It is my wish that the Agniveers become the role model in the society," he added.

Meanwhile, Dr. S.K. Joshi, Deputy CEO of BrahMos Aerospace said, “BrahMos Aerospace, known for producing the world’s best supersonic cruise missile, prioritizes the quality and reliability of components, subsystems, and integration, all of which require unwavering dedication and discipline."

“Agniveers, after four years of service in the armed forces, will emerge with a deep sense of discipline and nationalism, alongside expertise in their respective fields. This skill set is exactly what we need to mould them according to the requirements of BAPL," he added.

The Agnipath scheme, launched by the Government of India, recruits young individuals for short-term service in the armed forces, equipping them with technical training, administrative expertise, and combat experience. Upon completing their four-year service, these Agniveers emerge as highly skilled and disciplined candidates, making them ideal for industries that require trained personnel, especially in defence manufacturing.

BrahMos Aerospace’s recruitment of Agniveers is expected to strengthen India's defence workforce.

“The Agnipath scheme serves as a valuable filter, ensuring that individuals possess the requisite skills to join our workforce,” Joshi added. “Agnipath pass-outs will be the perfect complement to our needs at both the technical and administrative levels.”

BrahMos Aerospace, a prominent defence manufacturer in India, has made this move as part of its ongoing expansion efforts in response to growing domestic and international demand. By tapping into the Agniveer workforce, the company acknowledges the significant value these individuals bring to the defence industry. With training in advanced technologies and security protocols, Agniveers are well-positioned to transition smoothly into the private sector.

“At BrahMos, we have long sought a way to recruit dedicated, hardworking individuals with a strong sense of national pride for technician and general administration roles,” Joshi said.

“The Agnipath scheme now offers a solution by allowing us to reserve contracts with companies that meet the 50% Agniveer recruitment criteria. I am confident this aspect of the government’s Agnipath scheme will also prove beneficial for other corporate houses and the broader defence industry," he added.

BrahMos Aerospace's new policy is anticipated to inspire other defence companies and Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) to adopt similar initiatives. With over 250 Indian defence industries collaborating within Team BrahMos, this decision could catalyze widespread efforts across the sector to integrate Agniveers into their workforce.

“We are modifying our supply orders to promote the government’s Agnipath scheme while fulfilling our production needs,” Joshi said. “We anticipate an overwhelming response from our Indian defence industry partners as the first batch of Agniveers graduates. I am certain that other Indian defence industries and corporate houses will follow suit.”

This initiative could also help bridge the divide between the military and civilian sectors, offering a pathway for military personnel to continue their contributions to national security through defence manufacturing.

