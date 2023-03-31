Punjab: Unidentified assailants attack Sikh priest in Tarn Taran; chops off his leg

The priest was admitted to a hospital and two surgeries were done. He is now out of danger, Chohan said. The priest was employed at a gurdwara in Bannia village. "His leg was chopped off brutally, besides deep cuts were inflicted on his hand’s finger," the SSP said.

In a shocking incident, a Sikh priest was attacked with sharp-edged weapons and his leg was chopped off in Tarn Taran district, a police official said on Friday (March 31).

It is reportedly said that Sukhchain Singh (32) was attacked last night in Khadoor Sahib town, and the attackers managed to escape after the incident, Senior Superintendent of Police Gurmit Chohan said.

The priest was admitted to a hospital and two surgeries were done. He is now out of danger, Chohan said. The priest was employed at a gurdwara in Bannia village.

"His leg was chopped off brutally, besides deep cuts were inflicted on his hand’s finger. His leg which the miscreants chopped off was not found around," the SSP said.

Police have registered a case based on the statement of his family and the culprits will be arrested soon, the SSP added.

Notably, Punjab has reported two incidents of this nature in the past month. Hardeep Singh Raju of Mohali was allegedly on February 8 kidnapped by three youths, who then severed his fingers with a machete.

The incident was captured on camera, and on February 24 the suspect was taken into custody by the police.