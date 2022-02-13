Will take Ayurveda to Africa: Ex-PM Odinga after daughter's recovery

Odinga said, "By taking these traditional remedies, she has now regained her eyesight, which has given us a lot of confidence." "I talked with Prime Minister Modi the possibility of bringing this therapy approach (Ayurveda) to Africa and using our indigenous flora for therapies," he continued.

Former Kenya Prime Minister Raila Odinga has thanked a hospital in Kerala for recovering his daughter's eyesight. The ex prime minister, who travelled to India on February 7 for the treatment of his daughter Rosemary Odinga, also said that he was exploring the possibility of bringing this Ayurvedic therapy to Africa.

In an interaction with the media, he stated that he travelled to India for his daughter's eye treatment in Kochi, Kerala. Her eyesight has significantly improved after three weeks of therapy. "My family was taken aback by our daughter's ability to see practically everything," he added.

Meanwhile, Dennis Nyambane, PRO of Security and Human Intelligence, claimed on Twitter, "Raila Odinga has arrived in the Indian state of Kerala. Baba Care is now a reality, giving all Kenyans access to high-quality, low-cost health-care services."

Rosemary Odinga, the former Prime Minister's daughter, lost her vision in 2017 due to optic nerve disease. According to several media sources, she had therapy in South Africa, Israel, and China following her visual impairment, but none of the treatments was successful. Raila Odinga later learnt about Kerala's Ayurvedic culture through a friend. Rosemary Odinga began treatment at Sreedhareeyam Ayurvedic Eye Hospital and Research Centre in Koothattukulam in 2019. She was treated in Kerala for a month before returning home. She kept taking her medicine at home. According to a medical statement, Rosemary Odinga regained her vision after continuing therapy and checks. She will be admitted to the hospital for follow-up care for three weeks.

