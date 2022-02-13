  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Will take Ayurveda to Africa: Ex-PM Odinga after daughter's recovery

    Odinga said, "By taking these traditional remedies, she has now regained her eyesight, which has given us a lot of confidence." "I talked with Prime Minister Modi the possibility of bringing this therapy approach (Ayurveda) to Africa and using our indigenous flora for therapies," he continued.
     

    Ex Kenya PM Raila Odinga thanks Kerala s doctors for helping his daughter to regain eyesight gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Feb 13, 2022, 4:17 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Former Kenya Prime Minister Raila Odinga has thanked a hospital in Kerala for recovering his daughter's eyesight. The ex prime minister, who travelled to India on February 7 for the treatment of his daughter Rosemary Odinga, also said that he was  exploring the possibility of bringing this Ayurvedic therapy to Africa.

    In an interaction with the media, he stated that he travelled to India for his daughter's eye treatment in Kochi, Kerala. Her eyesight has significantly improved after three weeks of therapy. "My family was taken aback by our daughter's ability to see practically everything," he added.

    Odinga said, "By taking these traditional remedies, she has now regained her eyesight, which has given us a lot of confidence." "I talked with Prime Minister Modi the possibility of bringing this therapy approach (Ayurveda) to Africa and using our indigenous flora for therapies," he continued.

    Meanwhile, Dennis Nyambane, PRO of Security and Human Intelligence, claimed on Twitter, "Raila Odinga has arrived in the Indian state of Kerala. Baba Care is now a reality, giving all Kenyans access to high-quality, low-cost health-care services."

    Rosemary Odinga, the former Prime Minister's daughter, lost her vision in 2017 due to optic nerve disease. According to several media sources, she had therapy in South Africa, Israel, and China following her visual impairment, but none of the treatments was successful. Raila Odinga later learnt about Kerala's Ayurvedic culture through a friend. Rosemary Odinga began treatment at Sreedhareeyam Ayurvedic Eye Hospital and Research Centre in Koothattukulam in 2019. She was treated in Kerala for a month before returning home. She kept taking her medicine at home. According to a medical statement, Rosemary Odinga regained her vision after continuing therapy and checks. She will be admitted to the hospital for follow-up care for three weeks.

    Also Read | Service beyond religion: Differently-abled Muslim father-son duo take care of Shiva temple in Srinagar

     

    Also Read | Kerala's tourist bus for sale, priced at Rs 45/kg

    Also Read | India organises global webinar on monuments protection, over 20 countries take part

    Last Updated Feb 13, 2022, 4:19 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Punjab Election 2022 Amit Shah slams Channi for PM s security breach promises to tackle drug menace gcw

    Punjab Election 2022: How will you protect Punjab, if PM didn't get safe passage: Amit Shah's jab at Channi

    Punjab Election 2022 Priyanka Gandhi claims Amarinder Singh govt was run by BJP led Centre gcw

    Punjab Election 2022: Priyanka Gandhi claims Amarinder Singh govt was run by BJP-led Centre

    Arvind Kejriwal s appeal to Goa Uttarakhand voters says give AAP a chance gcw

    'Give AAP a chance': Arvind Kejriwal's appeal to Goa, Uttarakhand voters

    Punjab Election 2022 Kejriwal claims CM Channi will lose polls from both constituencies gcw

    Punjab Election 2022: Kejriwal claims CM Channi will lose polls from both constituencies

    Punjab Election 2022 Arvind Kejriwal a liar has come to loot Punjab says CM Channi gcw

    Punjab Election 2022: Arvind Kejriwal a liar, has come to loot Punjab, says CM Channi

    Recent Stories

    Valentines Day 2022: Wishes, greetings, memes, quotes to share Instagram, WhatsApp, Facebook RCB

    Valentine's Day 2022: Wishes, greetings, memes, quotes to share Instagram, WhatsApp, Facebook

    IPL 2022 Mega Auction: U-19 World Cup winning captain Yash Dhull joins DC; Delhiites welcome hero home

    IPL 2022 Mega Auction: U-19 World Cup winning captain Yash Dhull joins DC; Delhiites welcome hero home

    Punjab Election 2022 Amit Shah slams Channi for PM s security breach promises to tackle drug menace gcw

    Punjab Election 2022: How will you protect Punjab, if PM didn't get safe passage: Amit Shah's jab at Channi

    Punjab Election 2022 Priyanka Gandhi claims Amarinder Singh govt was run by BJP led Centre gcw

    Punjab Election 2022: Priyanka Gandhi claims Amarinder Singh govt was run by BJP-led Centre

    IPL 2022 Mega Auction: Revealed! How Charu Sharma became auctioneer after Hugh Edmeades' collapse

    IPL 2022 Mega Auction: Revealed! How Charu Sharma became auctioneer after Hugh Edmeades' collapse

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, ATKMB vs NEUFC Match Highlights (Game 89): ATK Mohun Bagan registers 3-1 win over NorthEast United-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 89): ATK Mohun Bagan registers 3-1 win over NorthEast United

    Video Icon
    Andhra Pradesh police burns 2 lakh kg of ganja worth Rs 200 crore gcw

    Andhra Pradesh police burns 2 lakh kg of ganja worth Rs 200 crore

    Video Icon
    Hijab row hits Bengaluru school after teacher allegedly makes derogatory remarks-ycb

    Hijab row hits Bengaluru school after teacher allegedly makes derogatory remarks

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Hyderabad FC vs Bengaluru FC Match Highlights (Game 88): Sunil Chhetri scores 50 ISL goals, HFC surpasses BFC 2-1-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 88): Chhetri scores 50 ISL goals, HFC surpasses BFC 2-1

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022 Mega Auction: The 5 most expensive uncapped players to date-ayh

    IPL Auction: The 5 most expensive uncapped players to date

    Video Icon