Kesar mangoes from India have gone viral after being spotted at a Costco store in New Jersey, US. Priced at 19.99 dollars per box, the mangoes have delighted Indian shoppers abroad, with the video gaining attention on social media platforms.

Indian mango lovers in the United States have a new reason to celebrate after Kesar mangoes from India were spotted at a Costco store in Edison, New Jersey. The discovery has quickly gone viral on social media, delighting Indians living abroad who often miss the authentic taste of home-grown mangoes during the summer season. The appearance of these mangoes at a major US retail chain has been widely appreciated as a welcome addition for international consumers.

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Viral Video, Shows Indian Mangoes At Costco

The moment was shared by an Indian man living in the US, Aashish Chandratreya, who posted a video showing boxes of Kesar mangoes available inside Costco. According to the clip, the mangoes are priced at 19.99 US dollars per box, with each pack containing four pieces.

The fruit is clearly labelled as a product of India, making it an exciting find for shoppers looking for authentic Indian produce abroad.

A Taste Of Home For Indians Abroad

In the video, the user expressed his excitement at finding Indian mangoes in a major wholesale store, stating that the taste of Indian mangoes is unmatched by any other variety. He added that seeing such products in a popular US chain is a positive step towards increasing the availability of Indian fruits internationally.

He also appreciated the efforts of Indian diplomatic missions, crediting the Indian consulates in New York and Seattle for helping facilitate greater access to Indian agricultural products in overseas markets.

Expanding Presence Of Indian Produce In US Markets

According to the video, Kesar mangoes have not only arrived at the Edison Costco store but are also available in a few other Costco outlets across New Jersey. This reflects the growing demand for Indian fruits and the expanding presence of Indian agricultural exports in mainstream American retail chains.

Social Media Reactions Celebrate The Discovery

The video quickly gained attention online, especially among mango lovers and the Indian diaspora. Many users expressed happiness at the availability of Kesar mangoes in the US.

One user commented that nothing compares to Indian mango varieties such as Kesar and Alphonso. Another said that Costco has finally understood what real summer tastes like. The clip has sparked nostalgia and excitement among those who associate mangoes with Indian summers.

A Sweet Win For Mango Lovers Abroad

The availability of Indian Kesar mangoes at Costco has been welcomed as a small but meaningful cultural moment for Indians living overseas. It not only brings a taste of home to international shoppers but also highlights the growing global demand for India’s iconic summer fruit.