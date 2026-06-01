BJP's Shashi Agnihotri hailed the new free bus service for women in West Bengal as a fulfilment of an electoral promise and a 'Modi Guarantee'. The scheme, launched on June 1, offers free travel on all state-run buses across the state.

BJP Hails Fulfilment of Electoral Promise

BJP State General Secretary Shashi Agnihotri on Monday reviewed the rollout of the free government bus service for women in Kolkata, stating that the move marks the fulfilment of a key electoral promise within the first month of the government's tenure. Speaking on the occasion, Agnihotri highlighted that the initiative was launched in record time to ensure the welfare of women in the state.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

"Today is June 1st--a day when the government has not even completed twenty-eight days in office... In keeping with this timeline, and in fulfilment of the pledge made in the election manifesto regarding women--specifically the promise to provide free travel services for women on government buses--the Chief Minister has today made a formal announcement," Shashi Agnihotri said. The BJP State General Secretary further emphasised that the scheme is a testament to the "Modi Guarantee" and has been met with widespread enthusiasm from the public. "True to the 'Modi Guarantee,' women are now travelling here completely free of charge. There is an atmosphere of celebration all around; women everywhere are beaming with joy. They can now step off the train and proceed directly to their destinations via bus," she added.

Statewide Scheme for Women's Empowerment

The West Bengal government has announced free travel for women in all state-run buses across the state, which is effective from today, i.e., June 1, in a major move aimed at enhancing women's empowerment and improving access to public transport. According to a notification issued by the Transport Department on May 21, the Government of West Bengal wrote, "In order to enhance women's empowerment and to improve their access to transport facilities, the Government of West Bengal has decided to implement a scheme for free transportation for women of the state in all state-run buses in West Bengal." The notification further stated that "free transportation shall be provided in all state-run buses to all women of West Bengal," covering "all short-route and long-route state-run buses for public service in various categories of buses."

Smart Card and Identification Process

As part of the implementation mechanism, the state government will introduce a Smart Card (digital with QR code) for beneficiaries. The notification said that "one Smart Card (digital with QR code) with the photo and name of the beneficiary will be issued to each woman beneficiary on application, to be submitted to the BDO/SDO having jurisdiction."

For issuance of the card, applicants will need to submit supporting documents including "(i) Aadhar Card, (ii) Elector's Photo Identity Card (EPIC), (iii) VB-G RAMG Job Card (Grameen Rozgar Gurantee Card), (iv) Ayushman Bharat Health Card, (v) Driving Licence, (vi) PAN Card, (vii) Indian Passport, (viii) Pension document with photograph, (ix) Service Identity Cards with photograph issued to employees by Central/State government/PSUs/Public Limited Companies, (x) Official Identity Card issued by Schools/Colleges/Universities and (xi) any other ID card issued by Government of West Bengal, along with recent photograph of the beneficiary." The notification added that until the smart cards are issued, "for immediate rollout and till issuance of smart card, identification of beneficiaries will be allowed on the basis of any Photo ID card as mentioned above issued by the competent authority of the Government."