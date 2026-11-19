The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation has reduced the mandatory minimum balance members must retain in their PF accounts from 25% to 10%, allowing eligible subscribers to withdraw up to 90% of their savings.

The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has approved a major change to its provident fund withdrawal rules. The minimum amount that members must keep in their PF accounts has been reduced from 25% to 10%, giving employees greater access to their savings when they need money. The decision was taken at the 240th meeting of the Central Board of Trustees (CBT), chaired by Union Labour Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya in New Delhi on November 19.

Under the earlier rule, EPF members had to keep at least 25% of their contributions in their accounts as a minimum balance. They could not withdraw this portion while making a partial withdrawal. With the new decision, members will have to retain only 10% of their contributions as the minimum balance. This means a larger share of their PF savings could become available for withdrawal, subject to the rules and conditions that apply to each type of claim.

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How much PF money can members withdraw now?

The reduction in the minimum balance requirement means that members may be able to access up to 90% of the relevant PF balance, instead of having to leave 25% untouched.

For example, if a member has an eligible PF balance of Rs 1 lakh, the earlier rule required at least Rs 25,000 to remain in the account. Under the revised provision, the minimum amount to be retained would fall to Rs 10,000.

This could allow the member to access up to Rs 90,000, subject to the applicable withdrawal conditions. The change does not mean that every member can automatically withdraw 90% of their PF savings at any time. The reason for withdrawal and other eligibility rules will continue to matter.

Final PF withdrawal waiting period cut from 12 months to 2 months

The board has also approved a reduction in the waiting period for final PF withdrawal. The period has been brought down from 12 months to two months.

This means eligible members will not have to wait for a full year to make a final withdrawal under the applicable rules. The shorter waiting period is expected to make it easier for people who need access to their savings after leaving employment.

Together, the two changes are aimed at giving workers more flexibility while ensuring that some money remains saved for their future needs.

EPFO approval to Systematic Withdrawal Plan for subscribers

Union Labour Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya said the Central Board of Trustees (CBT) of the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has approved a Systematic Withdrawal Plan (SWP) at its 240th meeting in New Delhi. Under the proposed facility, EPF members will be able to receive their retirement savings at regular intervals after retirement, while the remaining balance continues to earn returns.

Mandaviya said the decision aims to provide retired workers and their families with a regular source of income and greater financial security.

How the EPFO Systematic Withdrawal Plan will work

Under the proposed Systematic Withdrawal Plan (SWP), retiring EPF members will be able to withdraw their accumulated provident fund savings at regular intervals, including monthly, quarterly or half-yearly payments, according to their preference. The facility will be voluntary, allowing members to decide whether they want periodic payouts or prefer to retain their savings in the fund.

The key feature of the plan is that members will continue to own their retirement corpus even as they withdraw a part of it at regular intervals. The amount left in the account will continue to generate returns, potentially helping retirees supplement their pension and other sources of income.

The facility may also be extended to eligible family members and beneficiaries. If an EPF member dies while receiving periodic payments, the nominee or dependent will have the option of withdrawing the remaining balance or continuing with the scheduled payouts.

Over 6 lakh EPF members could benefit initially

According to the proposal, around 6.32 lakh EPF members aged above 55 years, each with provident fund savings of more than Rs 5 lakh, are expected to be the primary beneficiaries during the initial phase.

The scheme could also benefit future retirees looking for a regular income stream from their accumulated PF savings. By allowing members to spread withdrawals over time, the plan aims to provide greater financial flexibility after retirement and reduce the risks associated with reinvesting a large lump-sum payout.

EPFO proposes voluntary contributions beyond employer payroll

The proposal also seeks to make provident fund participation more flexible through mechanisms linked to the Universal Account Number (UAN). These would allow individuals to make voluntary contributions directly, without depending on the traditional employer payroll system.

It also proposes third-party micro-contributions, such as customer tips, to enable small contributions to be made towards an individual's provident fund account. The move is intended to support wider social security coverage, including among gig and platform workers.

Why has EPFO changed the withdrawal rules?

The EPF is meant to help employees build savings for retirement. However, workers may also need money during their working years to deal with important expenses or unexpected situations.

By reducing the compulsory minimum balance, EPFO aims to make these savings more accessible without allowing members to withdraw the entire amount through partial withdrawals.

The board said the changes are intended to provide greater financial flexibility while protecting the long-term social security interests of members.