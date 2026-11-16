The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has launched a new WhatsApp service allowing members to easily check their PF balance, view recent transactions, and download their passbook. Subscribers can access these features by sending a simple message to the official EPFO WhatsApp number using their registered mobile number.

Check EPF balance of Employees' Provident Fund (EPF) now made easier The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has introduced a WhatsApp-based service that allows subscribers to access important account details without logging into the EPFO member portal.

This facility enables employees to check their accumulated Provident Fund balance, view their last five transactions and download their EPF passbook.The service also includes assistance related to Pradhan Mantri Viksit Bharat Rozgar Yojana (PMVBRY).

The facility was inaugurated by Union Labour and Employment Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on November 1, 2026 during the 74th Foundation Day celebrations of EPFO. The initiative aims to make routine PF-related services more accessible through a messaging platform used by millions of people.

What Is the Official EPFO WhatsApp Number?

EPFO members can access the new service by sending a message to the organisation's official WhatsApp number: +91 8796441800

Users can save the number in their phone contacts or search for it directly on WhatsApp. After opening the conversation, they need to send a simple 'Hi' message to start interacting with the chatbot. Members should use their mobile number registered with their Universal Account Number (UAN) for the verification process.

How to Check Your PF Balance Through WhatsApp?

Follow these steps to access your EPF balance using the new facility:

Save +91 8796441800 in your phone contacts as EPFO WhatsApp Services.

Open WhatsApp and search for the saved contact.

Start a conversation by sending 'Hi'.

Select your preferred language from the available options.

Choose the option to check your PF balance.

Follow the chatbot's instructions to verify your identity.

Complete OTP verification if prompted.

Select the relevant PF account, if required, and follow the instructions to view your balance.

Once verification is completed, the chatbot will help you access the requested account information.

What Should You Do If the EPFO WhatsApp Service Is Not Working?

Since the facility was recently launched, some users may experience technical issues, including delays in receiving OTPs or difficulties accessing the chatbot.

If you face problems, check whether you are using the mobile number linked to your UAN. If an OTP does not arrive, wait for some time before trying again. You can also restart the WhatsApp conversation or access your account through the official EPFO member portal or UMANG app.