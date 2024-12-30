Ensure timely and quality construction of universities: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath tells officials

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, at a high-level meeting on Monday, reviewed the progress of construction, staffing, and operations of three new universities—Maa Pateshwari University Balrampur, Maa Vindhyavasini University Mirzapur, and Guru Jambheshwar University Moradabad.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, at a high-level meeting on Monday, reviewed the progress of construction, staffing, and operations of three new universities—Maa Pateshwari University Balrampur, Maa Vindhyavasini University Mirzapur, and Guru Jambheshwar University Moradabad. He sought updates from the Vice Chancellors and emphasized timely completion of construction while ensuring quality standards.

The Chief Minister directed that construction work should proceed in phases, prioritizing academic and administrative buildings in the first phase, followed by the Vice Chancellor’s residence, faculty housing, and guest house in the second phase, and hostels in the third phase.

He emphasized regular reviews of the construction progress by a committee comprising the university administration, implementing agency, and local authorities. The Vice Chancellors were instructed to monitor the work daily or every two days, ensuring timely completion with uncompromised quality.

The Chief Minister instructed the Higher Education Department to conduct reviews every 15 days. In case of any obstacles, Vice Chancellors were advised to coordinate with the District Magistrate or Principal Secretary and consult the government for necessary adjustments in construction plans. He also directed the government to issue guidelines to implementing agencies and urged Higher Education Department ministers to periodically inspect the ongoing construction work.

The Chief Minister also directed the Higher Education Department to expedite the appointment of regular employees in the under-construction universities to ensure smooth operations. He also emphasized arranging temporary provisions for staff immediately. Vice Chancellors were directed to provide necessary residential and other facilities.

The Chief Minister emphasized completing the formalities for affiliating colleges within the jurisdiction of the under-construction universities promptly. He also advised the Vice Chancellors to collaborate with their counterparts from other universities for guidance and support.

Furthermore, the Chief Minister directed the creation of the university's logo, motto, and Kulgeet, calling for organization of competitions at the university and college levels. “Scholars should be involved in composing the Kulgeet, ensuring it reflects the mythology and heritage of the region, fostering pride in the local heritage”, he remarked. He also mandated use of university logo on the gifts presented to guests once the university is established.

Higher Education Minister Yogendra Upadhyaya, Minister of State Rajni Tiwari and Vice Chancellors of many universities were present in the meeting.

