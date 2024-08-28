Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Enough is enough': President Droupadi Murmu decries Kolkata doctor's rape and murder, calls for urgent action

    President Murmu also stressed that no civilized society can allow such atrocities to be committed against women, urging for "honest, unbiased self-introspection" to tackle the root causes of these crimes.

    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Aug 28, 2024, 4:03 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 28, 2024, 4:03 PM IST

    President Droupadi Murmu has expressed her deep dismay and horror over the brutal rape and murder of a trainee doctor in Kolkata, marking her first public comments on the tragedy. Speaking to news agency PTI, President Murmu condemned the heinous act, saying, "enough is enough," and called for society to urgently address the pervasive issue of violence against women.

    Her remarks come amid ongoing nationwide protests following the discovery of the 31-year-old doctor's body at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9. The case has sparked widespread outrage, drawing citizens from across the country into the streets to demand justice.

    President Murmu highlighted the persistent threat posed by criminals, even as people protest in support of justice. "Even as students, doctors, and citizens were protesting in Kolkata, criminals remained on the prowl elsewhere," she remarked.

    She also stressed that no civilized society can allow such atrocities to be committed against women, urging for "honest, unbiased self-introspection" to tackle the root causes of these crimes. The President criticized the "deplorable mindset" that often views women as inferior and lamented the "collective amnesia" that has allowed countless rapes to be forgotten over time since the 2012 Nirbhaya case.

    "This collective amnesia is obnoxious," she said, urging the nation to confront its history of violence against women directly. President Murmu called for comprehensive measures to address this "perversion" from its roots, stressing the need for a societal shift in how women are perceived and treated.

    'Anuj, wake up son. We are Jaipur police': Kidnapped youth's dramatic rescue on camera (WATCH)

    The Kolkata incident has reignited criticism of the government's handling of crimes against women, with many questioning the effectiveness of existing measures. A civic volunteer has been detained in connection with the case, but the victim's family alleges it was a gang rape involving multiple perpetrators.

    The Supreme Court has since ordered the formation of a national task force to investigate ways to enhance security for healthcare workers, describing the incident as one that has "shocked the conscience of the nation."

