'Anuj, wake up son. We are Jaipur police': Kidnapped youth's dramatic rescue on camera (WATCH)

Police Commissioner Biju George Joseph said that on August 18, Anuj had visited Nahargarh Hill in Jaipur with a friend. There, kidnappers, mistaking him for a wealthy individual due to his appearance, abducted him. They bound and gagged Anuj, then assaulted his friend before fleeing the scene.

In a dramatic turn of events, a man kidnapped from Rajasthan and held hostage in Himachal Pradesh was rescued by Jaipur police on his birthday, bringing an end to his terrifying ordeal. The rescue operation, which unfolded at a remote hotel in Himachal Pradesh, was captured in a video that has since gone viral, showing the moment Jaipur Police burst through the door to rescue Anuj.

The officers’ reassuring words, "Anuj, get up son... this is Jaipur Police. Relax, we are here for you," turned a potential tragedy into a miraculous escape.

Following the abduction, Brahmpuri police in Jaipur launched a search using drones but initially came up empty-handed. They suspected a possible dispute-related kidnapping and mobilized several teams to track down the perpetrators.

The kidnappers subsequently contacted Anuj's family, demanding a ransom of Rs 20 lakh. Unable to meet the demand immediately, the family requested more time while police traced the kidnappers' phone numbers and monitored their movements.

The kidnappers then instructed the family to deliver the ransom on the last carriage of the Kalka-Shimla Express train. Police teams were strategically placed along the train's route. When the kidnappers directed the family to drop a bag of money near Dharampur railway station, authorities arrested a suspect. Further interrogation led to the arrest of other accomplices and the discovery of the hotel where Anuj was held.

During the rescue, police found Anuj with one of the kidnappers who was asleep in the room. The operation led to the arrest of Virendra Singh, Vinod, Amit Kumar, Jitendra Bhandari, and Jamuna Sarkar. Virendra Singh, the alleged mastermind, is a software engineer who turned to kidnapping after suffering business losses, enlisting former acquaintances and his partner to carry out the crime.

