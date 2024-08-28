Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Anuj, wake up son. We are Jaipur police': Kidnapped youth's dramatic rescue on camera (WATCH)

    Police Commissioner Biju George Joseph said that on August 18, Anuj had visited Nahargarh Hill in Jaipur with a friend. There, kidnappers, mistaking him for a wealthy individual due to his appearance, abducted him. They bound and gagged Anuj, then assaulted his friend before fleeing the scene.

    Anuj wake up son. We are Jaipur police': Kidnapped youth's dramatic rescue on camera (WATCH) AJR
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Aug 28, 2024, 11:58 AM IST | Last Updated Aug 28, 2024, 11:58 AM IST

    In a dramatic turn of events, a man kidnapped from Rajasthan and held hostage in Himachal Pradesh was rescued by Jaipur police on his birthday, bringing an end to his terrifying ordeal. The rescue operation, which unfolded at a remote hotel in Himachal Pradesh, was captured in a video that has since gone viral, showing the moment Jaipur Police burst through the door to rescue Anuj.

    The officers’ reassuring words, "Anuj, get up son... this is Jaipur Police. Relax, we are here for you," turned a potential tragedy into a miraculous escape.

    'Please send Rs 500': Fraudster poses as CJI DY Chandrachud in cab fare scam, Delhi Police step in

    Police Commissioner Biju George Joseph said that on August 18, Anuj had visited Nahargarh Hill in Jaipur with a friend. There, kidnappers, mistaking him for a wealthy individual due to his appearance, abducted him. They bound and gagged Anuj, then assaulted his friend before fleeing the scene.

    Following the abduction, Brahmpuri police in Jaipur launched a search using drones but initially came up empty-handed. They suspected a possible dispute-related kidnapping and mobilized several teams to track down the perpetrators.

    The kidnappers subsequently contacted Anuj's family, demanding a ransom of Rs 20 lakh. Unable to meet the demand immediately, the family requested more time while police traced the kidnappers' phone numbers and monitored their movements.

    The kidnappers then instructed the family to deliver the ransom on the last carriage of the Kalka-Shimla Express train. Police teams were strategically placed along the train's route. When the kidnappers directed the family to drop a bag of money near Dharampur railway station, authorities arrested a suspect. Further interrogation led to the arrest  of other accomplices and the discovery of the hotel where Anuj was held.

    Bangla Bandh: Violence erupts in several locations during Bengal Bandh as BJP, TMC workers clash (WATCH)

    During the rescue, police found Anuj with one of the kidnappers who was asleep in the room. The operation led to the arrest of Virendra Singh, Vinod, Amit Kumar, Jitendra Bhandari, and Jamuna Sarkar. Virendra Singh, the alleged mastermind, is a software engineer who turned to kidnapping after suffering business losses, enlisting former acquaintances and his partner to carry out the crime.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    'No matter how much blood they spill...': BJP slams Mamata after firing at leader's priyangu pandey vehicle in Bhatpara anr

    'No matter how much blood they spill': BJP blasts Mamata after 6-7 bullets fired at leader's car in Bhatpara

    Auto manufacturers to offer discount for those scrapping old vehicles to buy new ones, says Nitin Gadkari gcw

    Auto manufacturers to offer discount for those scrapping old vehicles to buy new ones, says Gadkari

    Kerala Lottery Results Fifty Fifty FF-108 August 28 2024 check todays winning ticket prize money Rs 1 crore winner anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Fifty Fifty FF-108 August 28 2024: Who will win 1st prize Rs 1 crore today?

    Bengaluru Ejipura flyover faces slow paced construction BBMP weighs tender cancellation vkp

    Bengaluru: Ejipura flyover's delayed construction since 2017 under BBMP scanner, tender cancellation possible

    Please send Rs 500': Fraudster poses as CJI DY Chandrachud in cab fare scam, Delhi Police step in AJR

    'Please send Rs 500': Fraudster poses as CJI DY Chandrachud in cab fare scam, Delhi Police step in

    Recent Stories

    'No matter how much blood they spill...': BJP slams Mamata after firing at leader's priyangu pandey vehicle in Bhatpara anr

    'No matter how much blood they spill': BJP blasts Mamata after 6-7 bullets fired at leader's car in Bhatpara

    West Bengal state Lottery August 28: Today's winning number OUT ATG

    West Bengal state Lottery August 28: Today's winning number OUT

    football Cristiano Ronaldo scores stunning free-kick in Al-Nassr's win; inches closer to 900 career goals (WATCH) snt

    Cristiano Ronaldo scores stunning free-kick in Al-Nassr's win; inches closer to 900 career goals (WATCH)

    Auto manufacturers to offer discount for those scrapping old vehicles to buy new ones, says Nitin Gadkari gcw

    Auto manufacturers to offer discount for those scrapping old vehicles to buy new ones, says Gadkari

    Who will take the reins at AMMA embroiled in leadership crisis? New contenders emerge for top posts dmn

    Who will take the reins at AMMA embroiled in leadership crisis? New contenders emerge for top posts

    Recent Videos

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Exclusive: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out watch anr

    EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH) AJR

    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet EXCLUSIVE Indian Astra BVR missiles now in Su-30MKI; integration with Tejas underway (WATCH) AJR

    EXCLUSIVE: Indian Astra BVR missiles now in Su-30MKI; integration with Tejas underway (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    ASIANET EXCLUSIVE Helina ATGM to be fully integrated in ALH by December, Prachand by June 2025 (WATCH) AJR

    EXCLUSIVE: Helina ATGM to be fully integrated in ALH by December, Prachand by June 2025 (WATCH)

    Video Icon