Opposition Protests Over LPG Shortage Lead to Adjournment

Proceedings of the Lok Sabha were adjourned till 2 pm on Friday amid continued uproar by Opposition MPs over the reported shortage of LPG cylinders across the country.

The disruption came after the House had earlier been adjourned during Question Hour when Opposition members raised the issue and demanded a discussion on the reported supply crisis.

When the House reconvened following a brief adjournment, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju attempted to address the House, but Opposition members continued sloganeering over the LPG issue.

BJP MP Sandhya Ray, who was presiding over the proceedings, repeatedly urged protesting members to return to their seats and allow the House to function.

Despite appeals from the Chair, the uproar continued with Opposition MPs demanding a discussion on the issue of LPG supply. As the situation remained disorderly, Ray adjourned the proceedings for the second time on Friday, suspending the sitting until 2 pm.

Meanwhile, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is expected to reply to the discussion on the Supplementary Demands for Grants for 2025-26 at around 2 pm.

Earlier Disruption During Question Hour

Earlier in the day, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla had adjourned the House till noon after protests erupted during Question Hour.

Opposition members raised concerns about an alleged shortage of LPG cylinders in several parts of the country and criticised the government's claim that there was no supply crisis.

Adjourning the House, Birla criticised the disruption and urged members to maintain parliamentary decorum. "It is everyone's responsibility to uphold the sanctity, decorum, and dignity of the House; yet, through the kind of misconduct you are currently engaging in, you are destroying that very sanctity," he said.

The Speaker added that if members did not wish to allow Question Hour to proceed and instead deliberately disrupted proceedings, the House would have to be adjourned till noon.