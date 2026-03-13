A Delhi court quashed an ED's Look Out Circular against businessman Ankit Aggarwal in a money-laundering case, citing his consistent cooperation with the investigation and finding no evidence that he was a flight risk or a threat to public interest.

A Delhi court has quashed a Look Out Circular (LOC) issued by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) against a businessman in a money-laundering case linked to accused Amarendra Dhari Singh, directing the agency to withdraw the circular within 48 hours.

The order was passed on Wednesday by Special Judge Jitendra Singh of the Rouse Avenue Court while hearing an application filed by businessman Ankit Aggarwal seeking cancellation of the LOC issued against him in the case titled Directorate of Enforcement vs Amarendra Dhari Singh & Ors.

Court's Rationale for Quashing LOC

While allowing the application, the court held that the purpose of issuing a Look Out Circular had already been fulfilled as the applicant had consistently cooperated with the investigation.

The court noted that Agarwal had joined the investigation on more than 27 occasions, and the ED had never sought his arrest or issued warrants to secure his presence.

The court further observed that there was no material to indicate that Agarwal posed a flight risk or had attempted to evade the investigation.

It also noted that the Delhi High Court, while granting him anticipatory bail earlier, had not imposed any restriction on his foreign travel.

Importantly, the court recorded that Agarwal had previously been granted permission to travel abroad on more than 20 occasions and had complied with all conditions imposed by the court during those trips.

There was also no allegation that he had tried to influence witnesses or tamper with evidence.

Arguments from Both Sides

Agarwal had argued that the LOC had been issued without proper justification and was restricting his fundamental right to travel abroad.

He also informed the court that his business activities require frequent international travel, including work related to overseas tenders for outsourcing of Consular Passport and Visa (CPV) services in different countries by the Ministry of External Affairs.

Opposing the plea, the ED submitted that the investigation in the money-laundering case involving entities connected with the Alankit Group of Companies was still ongoing and that the LOC was necessary to ensure the applicant's presence during the probe.

Final Ruling

However, the court held that the agency had failed to place any material on record to show that Agarwal's foreign travel would be detrimental to the economic interests of the country or to public interest, as contemplated under the government's guidelines governing issuance of LOCs.

Concluding that continuation of the LOC would amount to an unwarranted restriction on the applicant's right to travel, the court allowed Agarwal's application and directed the ED to withdraw the Look Out Circular within 48 hours of receiving the order. (ANI)