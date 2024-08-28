Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Union health ministry mandates new security protocols in hospitals to protect healthcare workers

    This directive comes in the wake of nationwide protests triggered by the horrific rape and murder of a 31-year-old postgraduate doctor at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. The incident has sparked massive outrage in the country.

    First Published Aug 28, 2024, 3:16 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 28, 2024, 3:16 PM IST

    In response to the increase in incidents of violence against doctors in medical institutions, the Union Health Ministry has issued a directive to all states, urging immediate action to ensure the safety of healthcare professionals. The ministry has sent letters to the chief secretaries and directors general of police across the country.

    The ministry's letter outlined several "basic minimum requirements" that state authorities must implement to address the concerns of medical professionals pending the report from the National Task Force (NTF). States have been given a two-week deadline to take necessary actions to enhance security and safeguard healthcare workers.

    Key directives issued by the Health Ministry include:

    States are urged to enhance security measures to create a safer work environment for healthcare workers.

    Hospitals must prominently display state laws protecting healthcare workers, along with relevant sections of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) detailing penalties for violations, in both the local language and English.

    Establishment of 'Hospital Security Committees' and 'Violence Prevention Committees' involving senior doctors and administrative officers to strategize and implement effective security measures.

    Strict regulation of public and patient relative access to key hospital areas through a visitor pass policy.

    Provision for the safe movement of resident doctors and nurses within hospital blocks and hostel buildings, particularly during night shifts.

    Ensuring proper lighting in all residential, hostel, and hospital premises to enhance safety.

    Establishment of a manned security control room operating around the clock, along with routine nighttime security patrols.

    Encouraging close cooperation between hospital administrations and the nearest police stations.

    Formation of an internal committee within hospitals to address sexual harassment cases.

    Conducting a thorough review of all CCTV cameras within hospital premises, ensuring their functionality, and upgrading where necessary.

