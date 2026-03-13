Bharat Biotech celebrates 30 years of scientific innovation, unveiling a special anniversary logo. Founders Krishna and Suchitra Ella marked the milestone, highlighting the company's journey from a Hyderabad start-up to a global vaccine leader.

Bharat Biotech celebrated 30 years of scientific innovation, public health impact, and its continued commitment to protecting lives in India and around the world. Commemorating this significant milestone, the company unveiled a special anniversary logo symbolising its three-decade legacy of excellence and impact. The logo was unveiled by its founders, Krishna Ella, Executive Chairman, and Suchitra Ella, Managing Director, amid enthusiastic applause from its large workforce at its Genome Valley facility. The celebration marked the beginning of a year-long calendar of initiatives highlighting the company's journey and reaffirming its focus on advancing global health.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Founded in 1996 by Krishna Ella, widely regarded as the Father of Genome Valley, and Suchitra Ella, a driving force behind India's vaccine innovation ecosystem, Bharat Biotech began its journey on the outskirts of Hyderabad with a bold vision to build world-class, research-driven vaccines in India. Over three decades, Bharat Biotech has helped position India as a trusted innovator and supplier of affordable, high-quality vaccines to the world.

Reflections from the Founders

Reflecting on the milestone, Krishna Ella said, "Thirty years ago, we started Bharat Biotech with a simple but powerful belief that Indian science can solve global health challenges. Our strength has always been our scientists, our proprietary technologies, and our commitment to innovation with purpose. Every vaccine we developed carries the hard work of teams who believed that affordable healthcare is a right, not a privilege."

Suchitra K Ella expressed, "This journey is about people, the researchers in our labs, the partners who trusted us, and the families whose lives have been protected by our vaccines. We built our own intellectual property, our own manufacturing strengths, and our own scientific platforms because we believed India must lead, not follow. As we enter advanced cell and gene therapy, we remain guided by the same mission: science for society."

Milestones in Vaccine Development

From its early breakthrough in developing one of the world's most affordable recombinant Hepatitis B vaccines, Bharat Biotech established itself as a pioneer in accessible vaccine innovation, focused on addressing infectious and neglected diseases that disproportionately affect emerging nations. Over the years, the company has developed and supplied vaccines that form an integral part of national and global immunisation programs, including vaccines against Rotavirus, Japanese Encephalitis, Malaria (RTS, S), and Typhoid Conjugate Disease, reinforcing its commitment to advancing equitable healthcare worldwide.

A defining milestone in the company's journey was the development of its indigenous Rotavirus vaccine through an Indo-U.S. public-private partnership, aimed at protecting millions of children from life-threatening diarrheal disease. Reinforcing its commitment to equitable access, Krishna Ella pledged to make the vaccine available at an affordable price of just US$1 per dose for public health programs, an unprecedented step that emphasised the company's mission to deliver high-quality, life-saving vaccines at scale for the developing world.

The company's Japanese Encephalitis vaccine significantly strengthened India's response to a recurring and often fatal seasonal threat. It further advanced global immunisation efforts with the development and introduction of a pioneering Typhoid Conjugate Vaccine (TCV), expanding access to longer-lasting protection against typhoid fever, particularly in low- and middle-income countries.

The company is also advancing MTBVAC, a tuberculosis vaccine candidate, as part of ongoing efforts to address the global TB burden.

A Landmark Achievement: COVAXIN®

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Bharat Biotech demonstrated its scientific agility with the rapid development of COVAXIN®, India's first indigenously developed COVID-19 vaccine. Developed under a public-private partnership in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research, COVAXIN® emerged as a powerful symbol of India's scientific capability and self-reliance. The vaccine received Emergency Use Authorisation in multiple countries and played a meaningful role in global vaccination efforts during one of the most challenging public health crises in modern history.

Global Leadership and Future Horizons

Bharat Biotech has also established global leadership in rabies prevention, emerging as the world's largest manufacturer of rabies vaccines and playing a critical role in expanding access to life-saving post-exposure prophylaxis. Reinforcing its commitment to scale and next-generation innovation, the company established Sapigen Biologix at the Odisha Biotech Park--an ambitious life sciences ecosystem envisioned by Krishna Ella to catalyse regional biotechnology development to address global public health priorities.

Recently, Bharat Biotech stepped into the future with advanced research in cell and gene therapies through Nucelion Therapeutics, expanding beyond traditional vaccines into next-generation biotechnology solutions. This move reflects the company's ambition to tackle complex diseases through precision science, innovative platforms, and transformative technologies.

From Hyderabad to the World: A 30-Year Growth Story

Over the past 30 years, Bharat Biotech has grown from a single facility in Hyderabad into a global vaccine powerhouse. Today, the company boasts a portfolio of 20 vaccines, world-class manufacturing sites in Hyderabad, Ankleshwar, and Odisha, and a robust intellectual property portfolio with over 220 granted patents. With a growing workforce of over 4,000 employees, and having delivered more than 9 billion doses of vaccines to over 125 countries. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)