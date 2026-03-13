Delhi Police's Foreigner Cell apprehended 10 illegal Bangladeshi nationals who were using fake medical visa arrangements. The immigrants were caught near Peeragarhi Chowk with expired documents and deportation proceedings have been initiated.

The Foreigner Cell of the Outer District of Delhi Police has carried out a major crackdown against illegal Bangladeshi nationals. In a special drive, police have apprehended 10 Bangladeshi immigrants who were allegedly using fake medical visa arrangements.

The Deportation proceedings against the detained illegal Bangladeshi nationals have been initiated by the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO).

Special Drive Against Illegal Immigration

The Foreigner Cell of Outer District has launched a large-scale drive against illegal immigration across its jurisdiction. As part of the operation, teams have been conducting continuous verification drives, gathering crucial intelligence and identifying individuals residing in the area without valid Indian documents.

A dedicated team of the Foreigner Cell was constituted for the operation.

Tip-off Leads to Arrest

During a special verification drive, the team received specific information about some foreign nationals suspected to be Bangladeshi who were staying in the area even after the expiry of their visas. It was also revealed that these individuals were attempting to obtain medical visas for Bulgaria despite not having any valid documents to stay in India.

On March 6, the team received information that the suspects were present near Peeragarhi Chowk, DDA Park. Acting on the tip-off, the Foreigner Cell team reached the spot and began discreet surveillance.

On noticing the police presence, the suspects tried to flee, but the alert police team swiftly intercepted and apprehended them.

Investigation and Deportation

During questioning, none of them could produce valid identity or travel documents. Further verification revealed that they were carrying expired passports and visas, confirming their illegal stay in the country.

After completing the legal formalities and interrogation, all 10 illegal immigrants were taken into custody. Deportation proceedings against them have been initiated in coordination with the FRRO.

Police said the Bangladeshi nationals had come to India with the intention of obtaining medical visas for Bulgaria. (ANI)