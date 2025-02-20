Telangana: Three members of family killed in Nizamabad electric short circuit

Three family members died in Nizamabad, Telangana, due to an electric short circuit while working in a farming field on Thursday.

Nizamabad (Telangana) [India], February 20 (ANI): Three members of the same family lost their lives in the wake of an electric short circuit in Pegadapally under the Bodhan police station limits of Nizamabad district on Thursday, the Inspector of Bobhan police station said.

As per the Police, "The incident took place in a farming field, where the three family members were working. The victims were identified as a man, his wife, and their son. We have registered a case and are investigating the matter."

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

