Telangana: Three members of family killed in Nizamabad electric short circuit

Three family members died in Nizamabad, Telangana, due to an electric short circuit while working in a farming field on Thursday.

Telangana: Three members of family killed in Nizamabad electric short circuit dmn
Author
Team Asianet Newsable
ANI |Updated: Feb 20, 2025, 3:58 PM IST

Nizamabad (Telangana) [India], February 20 (ANI): Three members of the same family lost their lives in the wake of an electric short circuit in Pegadapally under the Bodhan police station limits of Nizamabad district on Thursday, the Inspector of Bobhan police station said.

Also Read: Truck allegedly without driver kills pillion rider in late-night crash in Mumbai; probe underway

As per the Police, "The incident took place in a farming field, where the three family members were working. The victims were identified as a man, his wife, and their son. We have registered a case and are investigating the matter."

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

Also Read: Kerala: Promised permanent job, denied salary for 6 years, teacher dies by suicide in Kozhikode

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

UP doctor elopes with female friend on wedding day, family fakes her death to save face ddr

UP doctor elopes with female friend on wedding day, family fakes her death to cover up

Yogi Government allocates Rs 400 crore to enhance tourism infrastructure in key religious cities

Yogi Government allocates Rs 400 crore to enhance tourism infrastructure in key religious cities

From Lakhpati Didi scheme to rural empowerment Yogi Government focus on womens welfare

From Lakhpati Didi scheme to rural empowerment: Yogi Government’s focus on women’s welfare

From BIMARU to Healthcare Hub Yogi Government vision for healthcare and medical education

From ‘BIMARU’ to Healthcare Hub: Yogi Government’s vision for healthcare and medical education

MP Swati Maliwal calls for immediate action to clean Yamuna river, table CAG report vkp

MP Swati Maliwal calls for immediate action to clean Yamuna river, table CAG report

Recent Stories

Champions Trophy, IND vs BAN: Rohit Sharma trolled after dropping Axar Patel's hat-trick ball catch (WATCH) HRD

Champions Trophy, IND vs BAN: Rohit Sharma trolled after dropping Axar Patel's hat-trick ball catch (WATCH)

Kim Kardashian or Kylie Jenner? Who is richest Kardashian-Jenner sisters? Breakdown of their wealth RBA

Kim Kardashian or Kylie Jenner? Who is richest Kardashian-Jenner sisters? Breakdown of their wealth

UP doctor elopes with female friend on wedding day, family fakes her death to save face ddr

UP doctor elopes with female friend on wedding day, family fakes her death to cover up

Yogi Government allocates Rs 400 crore to enhance tourism infrastructure in key religious cities

Yogi Government allocates Rs 400 crore to enhance tourism infrastructure in key religious cities

From Lakhpati Didi scheme to rural empowerment Yogi Government focus on womens welfare

From Lakhpati Didi scheme to rural empowerment: Yogi Government’s focus on women’s welfare

Recent Videos

Sunil Pal BLASTS Ranveer Allahbadia Over SHOCKING Remarks | Exclusive | Asianet Newsable

Sunil Pal BLASTS Ranveer Allahbadia Over SHOCKING Remarks | Exclusive | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
KIIT Suicide Case: ABVP, Odisha BJP Prevented India-Nepal Diplomatic Fallout? | Asianet Newsable

KIIT Suicide Case: ABVP, Odisha BJP Prevented India-Nepal Diplomatic Fallout? | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Gulf Pulse | Abu Dhabi's Dh4,000 Littering Fines: Are You Breaking the Law?

Gulf Pulse | Abu Dhabi's Dh4,000 Littering Fines: Are You Breaking the Law?

Video Icon
PM Modi Attends Rekha Gupta’s Oath Ceremony at Ramlila Maidan

PM Modi Attends Rekha Gupta’s Oath Ceremony at Ramlila Maidan

Video Icon
Vicky Kaushal Pays TRIBUTE to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj at Raigad Fort! #Chhaava

Vicky Kaushal Pays TRIBUTE to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj at Raigad Fort! #Chhaava

Video Icon