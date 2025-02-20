UP doctor elopes with female friend on wedding day, family fakes her death to cover up

A Muzaffarnagar bride vanished before her wedding, prompting her family to fake her death to avoid embarrassment. Police tracked her to Jhansi, revealing she left voluntarily with a friend. An FIR was registered, and legal proceedings are underway.
 

UP doctor elopes with female friend on wedding day, family fakes her death to save face ddr
Author
Divya Danu
Updated: Feb 20, 2025, 4:04 PM IST

What was meant to be a joyous wedding night in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar turned into a shocking mystery when a 26-year-old bride-to-be disappeared just hours before the ceremony. The homeopathic doctor had gone to a beauty parlour on Tuesday to get ready but never returned.

In an unexpected twist, her family allegedly fabricated a story to avoid embarrassment, telling guests that she had suffered a heart attack while being taken to Meerut for treatment. The wedding was immediately called off, reported Times of India (TOI).

Also read: Tamil Nadu SHOCKER! Odisha woman gang-raped in Tirupur; husband tied, child threatened at knifepoint

However, police investigations revealed the truth. Reviewing CCTV footage from the parlour, officers discovered that the woman had voluntarily left with a female friend. A search operation led to their discovery in Jhansi the next day, after which both were detained.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Rupali Rao confirmed that an FIR was registered under BNS section 137 (kidnapping) based on the complaint filed by the bride’s father. “Two dedicated teams were assigned to the case, and the woman was safely located on Wednesday. Her statement is now being recorded in court, and further legal action will follow,” she said.

