Eid al-Adha in Kashmir: 'Business is brisk, markets are very crowded'

Kashmir is abuzz with Eid al-Adha celebrations, as markets thrive and shoppers flock to find clothing, accessories, and gifts. Despite the initial heat, a drizzle reinvigorated the festive spirit. Bakery products, children's toys, and essential kitchen items are in high demand. Nazir Ganaie reports

Kashmir is celebrating Eid al-Adha -- also known as Bakra Eid --with markets and shopping complexes remaining abuzz ahead of festivity. Eid-ul-Adha is marked to commemorate Prophet Ibrahim's sacrifice and dedication. According to the Islamic lunar calendar, this festival is usually celebrated on the 10th day of Zil-hajj. This year, Eid-ul-Adha in India is being celebrated on Thursday, June 29.

The continuous heat wave in Srinagar had dampened the festive spirit but one drizzle brought down the temperatures and brought shoppers out and hop from one shop to another. Big markets and business establishments have been decked up to add to the ambience.

Makeshift bakery shops have come up throughout the city. From clothing, and accessories to shoes and gift items -- a heavy rush of customers can be seen at Lal Chowk, Gonikhan, Jahangir Chowk and the Jamia Masjid area of downtown Srinagar, Polo-view, Sarai Bala, Maharaj Bazaar, Kokar Bazaar, etc. The shoppers’ rush often led to prolonged traffic jams in the city.

Readymade garment showrooms, footwear stores and gift items stores are doing brisk business and could be packed with shoppers even as colourful Eid stalls are propping up at various city markets.

“I have been selling clothes in Hari Singh High Street for the last over 20 years. I have spent my childhood on these streets. Business is picking up. But at the same, the government shouldn’t put restrictions on the movement of vehicles as it limits our business,” President of the Vendors Association, Hari Singh High Street, Srinagar, Javid Ahmad, told Awaz-the Voice.

“These are a few days the markets are very crowded. People are making purchases for Eid,” he added.

Not only locals but customers from other districts too thronged the city to make the best possible shopping ahead of Eid-ul-Adha.

“I have come from Baramulla for shopping as varieties of items are available in Srinagar. These items are not easily available back in our village. From beautiful groceries to clothing everything is available. From rich to poor everyone can shop here,” said Shabir Ahmad Hajam of Baramulla.

Meanwhile, children once again were at the forefront of the shopping spree, driving their parents crazy. While children prefer to buy firecrackers and toys to add to the joy of Eid, parents are busy buying essential items for the kitchen.

“My son wants to buy a bicycle this Eid," said Ahmad Ali, a resident of central Kashmir’s district Budgam.

The other main attraction as usual was bakery products. Cakes, pastries, cookies and biscuits sold like hot cakes. Some of the better-known bakery shops in Srinagar had taken orders as long as a month back. Also, queues were witnessed at ATM outlets and banks as people withdrew more money for Eid shopping.

Meanwhile, the Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, Manoj Sinha, paid obeisance at the holy Hazratbal Shrine and also reviewed arrangements for people to offer namaz on Eid day. At Srinagar’s Bakra Mandi, Muhammad Sultan Frontier Kupwara district said he brought around 50 home-reared animals to the market, hoping to get some good returns.

This article originally appeared in AwazTheVoice, and has been reproduced with explicit permission