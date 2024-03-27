Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    ED summons TMC leader Mahua Moitra for third time in foreign exchange probe: Sources

    This development comes amid a flurry of legal actions against Moitra, who has been embroiled in controversy since her expulsion from the Lok Sabha in December for "unethical conduct."

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Mar 27, 2024, 1:35 PM IST

    The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has increased its investigation into the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) contravention case, issuing a third summons to Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Mahua Moitra and businessman Darshan Hiranandani. Scheduled for questioning on March 28, Moitra is facing intensified scrutiny over alleged financial irregularities.

    This development comes amid a flurry of legal actions against Moitra, who has been embroiled in controversy since her expulsion from the Lok Sabha in December for "unethical conduct."

    Despite her expulsion, she has been renominated by the TMC to contest from West Bengal's Krishnanagar constituency in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

    The latest summons from the ED adds to the pressure on Moitra, as the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) recently conducted raids on her premises. These raids were in connection with a cash-for-query case prompted by allegations from BJP MP Nishikant Dubey.

    Dubey accused Moitra of accepting cash and gifts from Dubai-based businessman Darshan Hiranandani in exchange for posing questions in the House targeting industrialist Gautam Adani and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, among others.

    The investigation focuses on transactions associated with Moitra's non-resident external (NRE) account, along with several other foreign remittances and fund transfers. Moitra strongly denied any wrongdoing, asserting that the allegations against her are politically motivated.

    Last Updated Mar 27, 2024, 2:04 PM IST
