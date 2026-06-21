Senior officials from the Election Commission of India have landed in Rudraprayag. They're checking the progress of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) drive, voter awareness programs, and work at the booth level. The team also highlighted the ECI Net App for voters.

A high-level team from the Election Commission of India (ECI) reached Rudraprayag on Friday. They were here to check the progress of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) campaign and other election-related awareness activities in the district.

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The three-member team is led by ECI's Deputy Director, Apurva Kumar Singh. He is joined by Assistant Director Gauri S. and Senior Video Editor Ranjit Srivastava. Their main job is to review the SIR drive, check on voter literacy programs, and document the media strategy.

Meeting with the DM to review election prep

Soon after arriving, the team met with the District Magistrate and District Election Officer, Vishal Mishra, at his office. They held a detailed meeting to review the work being done under the SIR campaign.

The discussion covered everything from the distribution and collection of forms to the progress of digitisation and voter list revision. The officials got a full update on the current status and the plan ahead.

Chat with students at the Electoral Literacy Club

Next, the ECI team headed to Dr. Jack's Vin National School in Guptkashi. They took part in an event organised by the school's Electoral Literacy Club.

Here, the officials spoke directly with the students. They talked about why voting is so important in a democracy, how the election process works, and the role young people play. They told the students that as future voters, it's crucial for them to start understanding these processes now.

Information on ECI Net App and SIR campaign

The officials also introduced the students to the ECI Net App. They explained that the app provides many important services and election-related information. They also spoke about the goals of the SIR campaign, how it works, and why it's every citizen's duty to help keep the voter list updated. The officials said that an aware voter is key to strengthening democracy and contributing to the nation's development.

Appeal to connect on social media and digital platforms

Everyone at the event, including the students, was encouraged to follow the Election Commission's official social media pages and download the ECI Net App. The officials said this is the easiest way to get the latest updates and access election services.

On-ground inspection of SIR work at the booth level

Later, the team visited Booth No. 52 in Nala to inspect the SIR work on the ground. They spoke with the Booth Level Officers (BLOs) to understand the process of documentation, form distribution, and digitisation. The officials also assessed the progress of the work being done at the field level.

Praise for BLOs, call to make the campaign a success

During the inspection, Vinita Devi, the BLO for Booth No. 52, and Pushpa Devi, the BLO for Booth No. 53, gave the officials a detailed report on their work. They updated the team on the progress of distributing, collecting, and digitising the forms.

The ECI team praised both BLOs for their efforts. They encouraged them to continue working with the same dedication to make the campaign a success. The officials stressed that BLOs play a very important role in ensuring the voter list is accurate and the election process is transparent.