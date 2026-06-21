Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has approved ₹10.08 crore for development works across Uttarakhand, including temples, roads, education, and rural infrastructure aimed at boosting tourism, connectivity, and public welfare across districts.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has approved a total of ₹10.08 crore for several development projects and construction works across different districts of the state. The government has fast-tracked these financial and administrative approvals to speed up public welfare schemes. The main goal is to expand basic infrastructure, develop religious sites, and improve road connectivity.

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The Chief Minister stated that his government is constantly working towards balanced and holistic development in the state, ensuring that local residents get better facilities.

Pithoragarh Development: Big Funds for Temple and Road Projects

In Pithoragarh district's Didihat area, the Shri Harichand Devta temple will be developed under a master plan, for which ₹1.42 crore has been approved. Additionally, ₹70.87 lakh has been cleared for an internal link road in Lohargaon. Another ₹63.39 lakh has been sanctioned for the beautification and construction work at the Batkeshwar temple and pilgrimage site in Kharkdesh Patti. In the Dharchula area, ₹81.43 lakh has been approved to build a footpath from Nanda temple to Kholi Ban in Uchhaidi village.

Almora Projects: Temple Makeovers and New Handpumps

In Almora district, ₹53.51 lakh has been approved for the construction and beautification of the Shiv temple in Bhikiyasain, located in the Salt constituency. Meanwhile, the ancient Gopeshwar Mahadev temple in the Someshwar area will get a makeover, with ₹98.25 lakh sanctioned for its beautification, ghat construction, and a safety check dam. The government has also given the go-ahead for installing 50 new handpumps in various villages in the Someshwar region, at a cost of ₹42.98 lakh.

Pauri Garhwal Projects: 'Beatles Street' and Road Upgrades Get a Nod

In Pauri district's Yamkeshwar area, a link road from Janki Pul to Chaurasi Kutia will be developed as 'Beatles Street', with ₹85.74 lakh approved for the project. Under the state plan, ₹95.66 lakh has been sanctioned for tarring and improving the Sankarsain-Barsila-Bagad motor road in Pabau block. A further ₹46.19 lakh has been cleared for a motor road to BRC Kotli village. The total spending on these two road projects will be ₹1.42 crore.

Champawat Development: Focus on Sprucing Up Religious Sites

In Champawat's Lohaghat area, ₹75 lakh has been approved for the beautification of the Shiv temple in Dungrifartyal gram panchayat. Another ₹25 lakh has been sanctioned for similar work at the Maa Kardai temple in Motyuraj gram panchayat.

Nainital Projects: New Dharamshalas to Be Built

In Nainital district, a total of ₹87.95 lakh has been approved to build two dharamshalas. One will be at Kaidagaon Bug Sthal in the Okhalkanda block, and the other at the Mauni Baba Ashram in Dhari. These projects are aimed at providing better facilities for devotees and tourists.

Dehradun Education Infrastructure: Funds for Women's Inter College

The government has released the remaining amount of ₹39.996 lakh for painting, whitewashing, and repair work at the Shri Gurunanak Public Mahila Inter College in Khurbura, Dehradun. This will help improve the school's basic facilities.

CM Pushkar Singh Dhami's Statement: Big Boost for Tourism and Regional Growth

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said that the state government is committed to preserving religious sites, developing tourism, improving road connectivity, and expanding public facilities. He added that once these projects are completed, they will create local employment opportunities, boost tourism, and give a new push to regional development, ultimately benefiting the people.