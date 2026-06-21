The Uttarakhand government has stepped in on the Hemkund Sahib Yatra controversy, saying it's not a religious issue. They've ordered a fair probe and warned that anyone spreading rumours will face action.

The Uttarakhand government has finally broken its silence on the recent controversial incident during the Hemkund Sahib Yatra. The government has made it clear that this incident should not be painted as a religious or communal dispute in any way. It has also issued a stern warning that strict action will be taken against anyone trying to give the matter a communal colour and create tension in society.

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Home Secretary Shailesh Bagoli said that the initial reports suggest it was a dispute between two parties and an emotional reaction. He added that Uttarakhand has always been known for its harmony, peace, and respect for all religions, and this identity will not be allowed to be tarnished under any circumstances.

Uttarakhand Government Action: IG Garhwal to Lead Fair Investigation

The Home Secretary informed that the IG of Garhwal has been instructed to conduct a fair, transparent, and fact-based investigation into the whole affair. During the probe, all concerned parties will be heard, and necessary action will be taken based on the facts that emerge. Additionally, the ADG Law & Order has been asked to submit a detailed status report on the entire incident so the government has all the information.

Hemkund Sahib Yatra Update: Grievance Redressal System to be Strengthened

To provide better facilities to devotees and the general public, the state government is working to make the grievance redressal system more effective. The Home Secretary announced that the currently operational Char Dham cell will now also be linked to the Hemkund Sahib Yatra. This system will be active 24x7 during the yatra season to ensure that pilgrims' complaints and problems are resolved quickly.

Social Media Rumours: Action Against Misleading and Communal Posts

The government has clarified that people trying to misrepresent the issue and create a communal atmosphere through social media will be identified. Shailesh Bagoli said that the IG Garhwal has been directed to take legal action against such elements. Strict steps will be taken under the law against individuals spreading rumours, circulating misleading information, or creating social disharmony.

Uttarakhand Police Assurance: Safety of Devotees and Locals is Top Priority

The Uttarakhand government and police administration have stated that the safety, respect, and convenience of all devotees, tourists, and local citizens are the administration's top priority. The government says that any dispute or untoward incident will be resolved according to the law and established procedures. No one will be allowed to take the law into their own hands.

Uttarakhand Government Appeal: Please Maintain Calm and Cooperate with the Administration

The Home Secretary has appealed to all devotees, local citizens, and concerned parties to maintain peace and restraint. He said that in case of any complaint, dispute, or problem, people should use the legal channels provided by the administration and police, and stay away from rumours and misleading information.