PM Modi commissioned three indigenous naval ships in Kolkata, stating no country can be a great power without maritime capabilities. He emphasized that security, and prosperity are linked to the sea and self-reliance is key to the future.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday that no country can become great power without maritime capabilities and that development, security, and prosperity are linked to the sea. The Prime Minister, who commissioned three indigenously designed and built naval ships - INS Dunagiri, an advanced stealth frigate, INS Sanshodhak, a survey vessel (large) and INS Agray, an anti-submarine warfare shallow water craft - said that India has always regarded the ocean as a medium of cooperation but India also knows that strength is essential to safeguard peace.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

"Security is necessary for prosperity and self-reliance is needed for building the future. Today, INS Agneya, INS Dunagiri, and INS Sanshodhak have joined the Indian Navy as symbols of this very spirit," he said.

Aatmanirbhar Bharat in a Historic City

The Prime Minister, who earlier led the nation in the International Day of Yoga celebrations held in Kolkata, said an important event linked to "Aatmanirbhar Bharat, Surakshit Bharat and Viksit Bharat" is taking place in the city. "Today is special in many ways. The whole world is celebrating Yoga Day. I am happy that on this occasion I got an opportunity to come to West Bengal. This land gave new direction to India's thoughts and has accelerated India's renaissance. It has connected India to the whole world via the sea route. An important event linked to Aatmanirbhar Bharat, Surakshit Bharat and Viksit Bharat is taking place here today. INS Dunagiri, INS Sanshodhak and INS Agray were commissioned into the Indian Navy. Today, June 21, is also celebrated as World Hydrography Day, and it is a wonderful coincidence that on this day, we have commissioned India's most advanced hydrography ship, INS Sanshodhak," he said.

Maritime Capabilities Key to Prosperity

"The world is witness to the fact that without maritime capabilities, no nation can become a great power. Development, security, and prosperity are linked to the sea. Today, most of the world's trade is conducted by sea. Vast networks of data that connect the world pass under the sea. In the future, critical minerals, deep-sea resources, and new energy sources will also be connected to the sea. In a nation with maritime strength, the economic and strategic impact will be equally significant. India fully understands this reality and is preparing itself," he added.

New Impetus to Self-Reliance Journey

The Prime Minister said that India is strengthening its naval power. "A few years ago, when we dedicated INS Vikrant to the nation, India announced a new chapter in its maritime power. That was a declaration of our strength to the world. The journey from INS Vikrant to today is not just a journey of new warships; it is also a journey of India's growing self-reliance. Today, INS Agray, INS Dunagiri, and INS Sanshodhak are giving new impetus to that journey," he said.

Augmenting Naval Capabilities

The induction of three indigenously built frontline platforms will augment the strength of the Indian Navy. Designed by the India Navy's Warship Design Bureau as well as by Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers (GRSE), Kolkata, and constructed by GRSE, the vessels represent key operational capabilities across maritime combat, hydrographic surveying, and anti-submarine warfare. (ANI)