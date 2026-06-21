Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has transferred nearly Rs 11 crore directly into the bank accounts of over 4,400 workers. This was done under schemes run by the Uttarakhand Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board. The government is focusing heavily on workers' welfare and making the system transparent.

On Saturday, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami released about Rs 11 crore in aid to over 4,400 worker beneficiaries. The money was sent directly to their bank accounts through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) under various schemes of the Uttarakhand Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board.

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The CM transferred the amount with a single click during an event at his official residence. This financial aid will help eligible beneficiaries of the post-marriage assistance, post-death grant, maternity assistance, and education assistance schemes.

CM Dhami orders wide publicity for worker welfare schemes

During the event, CM Dhami told officials from the Labour Department to make sure everyone knows about these welfare schemes. He said that special camps should be held across the state to register more workers and connect them to these benefits. The CM made it clear that workers should not have to face any unnecessary trouble to get what they are entitled to.

Essential items to be provided near worksites

The Chief Minister also directed officials to arrange for the distribution of essential materials near the workers' job sites. He said that if facilities are available close to their workplaces, the schemes will be more effective and more workers will participate.

Special focus on health check-ups and children's education

CM Dhami also stressed the importance of workers' health and their families' well-being. He ordered special camps for regular health check-ups. He also called for special efforts to promote education for the workers' children. The CM pushed for organising camps to distribute essential household items to provide extra support to their families.

Emphasis on transparency and use of technology

The Chief Minister said that complete transparency must be ensured in how all welfare schemes are run. He instructed officials to use information technology as much as possible to make the benefit distribution process more effective and transparent. He also made sure to tell them that the benefits must only go to genuine and eligible workers.

Over 24,000 workers benefited in one year

It was mentioned during the programme that in the last year, the Uttarakhand Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board has helped 24,323 workers through its various schemes. In this period, the board has distributed a total of ₹93.06 crore in grants.

Several senior officials were present

Several senior officials were present at the event. This included Kailash Pant, the State Advisor for the Contract Board; Geeta Rawat, Chairperson of the State Vigilance Committee; Mohini Pokhriya, the Vice-Chairperson; Additional Secretary Vineet Kumar; Deputy Labour Commissioner Vipin Kumar; Assistant Labour Commissioner Shailesh Sati; and Senior Technical Expert Durga Chamoli. The programme was hosted by Labour Commissioner Prakash Chandra Dumka.