On Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami's orders, a modern state guest house will be built in Ratuda, Rudraprayag. The project is a top priority to support the Char Dham Yatra, the Kedarnath route, and improve administrative and disaster management efforts.

The Uttarakhand government is taking a big step to improve facilities along the Char Dham Yatra route, following the guidance of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami. A high-level review meeting was held on Friday at the state secretariat to discuss the construction of a proposed state guest house in the Ratuda area of Rudraprayag district.

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The meeting was chaired by Dr. R. Rajesh Kumar, Secretary of the State Property Department. Officials had a detailed discussion on the guest house's layout, design, construction process, and other technical details. They have been instructed to move forward with the project on a priority basis.

Land Identified in Ratuda for Char Dham Project

This project is considered very important for the Char Dham Yatra. Around 0.375 hectares of land have been set aside for it in the Ratuda area. Since this was one of the CM's announcements, it is on the government's priority list. In the meeting, officials were told to prepare and submit the Detailed Project Report (DPR) to the government as soon as possible, so that construction can start on time.

Guest House to Feature Modern Hill Architecture

Dr. R. Rajesh Kumar instructed the officials from the executing agency, the Provincial Division of the Public Works Department in Rudraprayag, to design the building with modern hill architecture. He emphasized that the design should prioritize Uttarakhand's traditional architecture, the natural environment, and the needs of a hilly region. This way, the building won't just be a government residential complex but will also represent the state's cultural identity.

VIP Facilities, Parking, and Meeting Rooms Planned

It was also decided in the meeting that the guest house will have enough guest rooms, conference halls, VIP suites, parking, and security arrangements to meet current and future demands. Officials were directed to prepare the project with a long-term vision to ensure it remains useful for years to come.

NGT Standards and Environmental Rules will be Followed

The meeting placed special emphasis on environmental protection and technical standards. The State Property Secretary gave clear instructions to fully comply with the National Green Tribunal (NGT) guidelines during construction. He stated that all norms for mountain regions, such as the building's distance from the river, its height, and other construction rules, must be followed. He also warned that no carelessness in construction quality would be tolerated and that the project must be equipped with modern facilities.

Boost for Char Dham Yatra, Disaster Management, and Admin Work

Experts believe this project will be a game-changer. Rudraprayag is a major hub for the Char Dham Yatra, with lakhs of devotees passing through on their way to Kedarnath Dham. The state guest house will provide better accommodation for VIP guests, senior officials, and administrative teams. It will also play a crucial role in disaster management, high-level meetings, and other government events.

Government to Regularly Monitor the Project

The meeting was attended by Additional Secretary and State Property Officer Laxman Singh, Deputy Secretary Hanuman Prasad Tiwari, Executive Engineer Indrajit Bose, and Assistant Engineer Omprakash Chandra, among other concerned officials. They all assured that the project would be given top priority and completed within the set timeline.

What Secretary Dr. R. Rajesh Kumar Said

Dr. R. Rajesh Kumar, Secretary of the State Property Department, said, "As per Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami's vision, we are modernizing the state's assets to make them more useful. The upcoming guest house in Ratuda will be extremely important for both the Char Dham Yatra and administrative needs. It will be developed with modern hill architecture, high quality, and will follow all environmental standards. Officials have been asked to submit the DPR soon so that construction can begin in a time-bound manner."